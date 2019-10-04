Mariátegui: a Peruvian Marxist for our time

When he returned to Peru early in 1923, Mariátegui was invited to provide a series of lectures on the world crisis at the People’s University in Lima. They were the clear expression of the Marxism to which he had become committed during his European period.

Mariátegui asked the critical question – who were the subjects of the Peruvian revolution? He set that out in a key essay, ‘The first of May and the United Front’, in which he addressed the problem of building a revolutionary movement where the working class was just emerging.

The European experience was important and inspiring but it could not simply be translated into a very different reality, a reality that Mariátegui was the first to analyse in a Marxist framework – in his best known work Seven Essays.

His proposal would embrace and strengthen the trade unions, in Lima, among the miners in the copper mines of the Central Valley and the oil workers employed by American corporations, and in the coastal latifundia producing crops for export.

But in a Peru 65% of whose population were indigenous people living in the Andean highlands under a semi-feudal regime, a socialist project must recognize their struggles against a brutal landowning class who were also part of a dependent capitalist economy.

In Seven Essays he described the role of the Peruvian bourgeoisie. Since the mid-19th century they had been the supine agents of the foreign capital – British, German and North American that dominated the Peruvian economy. There was no strategy for national independence emerging from them, no perspective for building a strong nation-state.

So the task of national liberation fell to the united front of workers, peasants and indigenous communities. That front would and must see itself in an international context; their common purposes and their common enemy –international capital, would define its allies. His 1923 lectures had set that out very clearly.

As he wrote and argued, revolutions do not arrive pre-packaged. They are the product of the particular conditions of the class struggle in which they take place, and they are informed by the specific historical and cultural experience of their central actors. In a country 60% of whose population was indigenous, their experience and traditions of struggle must also shape the revolution.

Building that united front would not be an easy task. The contact with and understanding of the indigenous world in the rest of the country was minimal. Although they coincided in time, the first trade union struggles of the urban workers and the miners were unconnected. One of Mariátegui’s key contributions was to build those links through the trade unions, and, after 1926, through the journal he founded, Amauta.

It brought together writings from the revolutionary movement in Europe and the Americas; it argued and debated the importance of Marxism with other currents like Apra –a radical nationalist movement that had once claimed to be Marxist.

Through those debates Mariátegui set out to win a new generation of young intellectuals away from the influence of populism. At the same time, the journal became a platform for indigenous voices and included a pullout bulletin providing news and analyses of indigenous struggles.

By 1928, when his Seven Essays were published, Mariátegui had had his leg amputated and was restricted to a wheelchair. But his energy never seemed to abate. His writings on every topic fill twenty volumes, and the daily meetings at his home in Lima brought together the different elements of the movement.

Where once the Communist International had provided a forum for an international debate among revolutionaries –and where Trotsky had also once argued for a ‘united front’ – the Comintern had by then become an instrument of the Soviet state, now controlled by Stalin.

The strategies defined by Stalin were imposed across the movement as a universal model. From the early twenties, communists in every country had been required to accept the twenty-one conditions for membership of the Comintern in order to be accepted into the world revolution. Under Stalin this was extended to include unquestioning acceptance of the instructions of the Comintern. The persecution of Trotsky represented the treatment of dissent.

By 1928, Mariátegui was under extreme pressure to accept those conditions and form a communist party. He had already founded the Socialist Party of Peru and written the first constitution and manifesto of the Peruvian Trade Union Congress.

His commitment to socialism was not in doubt, and Marxism informed everything he wrote. But it was not the narrow sectarian version of Marxism propounded by Stalinism; it was far closer to the creative, imaginative Marxism of Gramsci or Korsch. More importantly, Stalinism at this point argued that the class struggle had reached a definitive ‘third period’ when capitalism would face its final crisis and communism triumph.

Any who doubted its truth were condemned out of hand. The consequence was an emphasis on the separation between communists and others in the movement This would drive a wedge between the workers and the indigenous movements in Peru, whose united front was,for Mariátegui, the foundation of a revolutionary movement.

In his explorations of indigenous history Mariátegui identified in Inca culture a strong collective tradition embodied in the idea of the land as communally owned and in the form of social organisation called the ayllu.

The common strand he found, and which caused enormous controversy, was what he called ‘the myth’ – the cultural expressions that pointed to a different, anticipated future in every popular culture. It was what enabled him to define an ‘Andean socialism’ – not as a romantic throwback but as evidence of the common threads that could draw together the elements of a proletarian united front.

In 1930, as he was dying, Mariátegui refused to yield to Stalinism. He was denounced and derided by the leadership of the Comintern and his reluctance to form a communist party that would divide the movement described as ‘populism’ – the insult leveled at all dissenters and heretics.

Yet it is his ideas that survive and have made sense to a future generation that found in his writings resonances of their own experience and traditions and anticipations of their revolution, which Mariátegui worked so hard to build.

His ideas are as purposeful as ever, and can contribute to building new, revolutionary movements informed by his creative reading of Marxism.