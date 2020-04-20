Migrants' return to Venezuela becomes a nightmare

Carmen Díaz (not her real name for security reasons), was one of the many Venezuelan women who crossed the border to work in another country in order to send money back to her family in Barquisimeto.

She had a job in a shoe store in Cúcuta, until Colombian authorities declared a state quarantine in response to the Coronavirus. Given the uncertainty and the fact that she was now living on her savings, she decided to return to Venezuela, with her baby. She paid for the trip to San Antonio del Táchira, where she underwent a medical check-up and was told that she had some symptoms.

She bought an overpriced bus ticket to the state of Lara, a trip that, due to the number of toll stops, lasted 17 hours, 5 more than usual. At a checkpoint near Barquisimeto, officials told them that they had to go to a Detention Centre for tests and to spend a few days in isolation.

The Centre, set up in the government-controlled village, was not run by medical personnel but by the Bolivarian National Guard. There was a total lack of even basic necessities, which led to friction between people and military officials. When they complained about the conditions they were forced to stay in during isolation, one of the Bolivian National Guard shouted: "Nobody told you to leave the country! Who the hell asked you to leave, damn it!” ? Carmin Diaz says she has been made to feel guilty about something, but she doesn’t quite understand what, ever since she has arrived at the Center.

According to the person who is, in theory, in charge of justice in the country, the mistreatment of Venezuelan migrants by local authorities goes much deeper than a simple failure to understand mobility across borders.

On April 14th, the Attorney General of the de facto government, Tarek William Saab, wrote on his twitter account: “Venezuelans who abandoned the Nation were abused in the USA, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Spain etc, and are now returning to Venezuela thanks to the ReturnHome Plan organised by President Nicolas Maduro”.

What Carmen Diaz has failed to understand is that, to Venezuelan officials, she is a traitor for having left the country. What offense was given by her decision to leave? It damaged the international reputation of the Venezuelan revolution.