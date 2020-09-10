Environmental human rights defenders in Mexico: The issue of structural violence

The violations, which involve both state and non-state actors, are related to opposition to "mega-projects", particularly in the energy and mining sector. It is worth noting that a large part of Mexico's natural resources is under the community ownership of indigenous peoples. Homicide poses the main risk factor for those who defend the environment and the land, following other types of aggression, such as threats.

Mexico has a federal law that provides national protection and prevention mechanisms to protect the right to "life, integrity, freedom and security of people who are at risk as a result of defending or promoting human rights". However, the State does not fulfill its obligation to promote a safe and favorable environment for the defense of human rights – in its individual and collective aspects – because the numerous aggressions respond to a pattern that stigmatizes and criminalizes environmental human rights defenders.

As the Inter-American Court detailed in the Case of Human Rights Defender et al. v. Guatemala, "it is the State’s obligation not only to create the legal and formal conditions, but also to ensure the real conditions in which human rights defenders can freely carry out their work". In this regard, the Court ruled that States must provide the necessary means to create the right conditions for the eradication of violations committed by state and non-state actors; refrain from obstructing the defenders' work; and investigating, prosecuting and punishing violations against them, curbing impunity. Likewise, according to the UN declaration on human defenders, states have a duty to take the necessary measures to create the social, economic, political conditions and the legal guarantees necessary so that everyone under its jurisdiction – individually and in association with others – can effectively enjoy and exercise their human rights, including the right to promote and fight for the protection of human rights.

According to the United Nations Special Rapporteur in his report on the situation of human rights defenders in Mexico, among the most criminalized are those who protect and promote environmental rights, in particular indigenous leaders whose activism is related to extractive and energy projects. According to the same report, the work to defend environmental human rights has been criminalized through the inappropriate and intentional use of the criminal justice system to prosecute defenders and interrupt their activities.