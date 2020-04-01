Homicides in Venezuela let's go over the figures again

It is important to first emphasize that since the 1960s there has been a consensus within all of Western criminology that the official figures are not reliable. Firstly, because not all the incidents defined as crimes are known to the institutions of the penal system (the so-called hidden figure). Secondly, because the institutions that construct the data are more aware of their own bureaucratic processes and categories than of the real phenomena, and furthermore they do not always consider the variables that are of interest for the analysis. Finally, because these data are not accessible to researchers nor are, they subject to verification or contrast.

It is important to note that when talking about crimes in general, this does not tell us anything. Crime can be anything that the legislator, who in this country it is no longer clear about who they are, can think of.

When official figures for crimes are presented, they are most useful to indicate the confidence that people have in the institutions of the penal system and whether they report crimes to the polices. Therefore, in a context of deep mistrust towards these institutions, it seems predictable that they will report fewer crimes. This does not necessarily mean that crimes have decreased; one interpretation is that people have stopped trusting these institutions.

It is hoped that this is less relevant in the case of homicides, not only because of the seriousness of the crime but because there is also a body and the formal process of a death certificate, which in principal should always be provided. Even in these cases it’s not so simple.

In this regard, there are four key aspects that must be taken into account to understand the debate on Venezuela's homicide figures:

1) The different bureaucratic categories through which homicide can be defined

Traditionally, the Scientific Criminal Investigation Body (CICPC) has been the main source of information on the number of homicides in the country. This institution for the construction of data on these crimes works through three main categories:

1) Homicides are cases defined by the Criminal Code in which a person intentionally kills another person;

2) Resistance to authority: Formally, this is a group of offences established in the Criminal Code, which cover various cases ranging from threatening a public official or his or her relatives, disrupting meetings of public bodies, to obstructing an official in the performance of his or her duties. In no standard scenario is death considered as a result of these. However, it is under this generic definition that the CICPC, administratively and discretionally, also groups together cases of deaths at the hands of the State security forces (clashes, extrajudicial executions or executions), regardless of the legality or justification of the latter.

3) Investigation of death: this category would include deaths from apparently violent external causes, in which there is no initial certainty that they are homicides, and may include a series of different assumptions such as suicides, traffic or firearm accidents, deaths by drowning, etc.

With these categories, the authorities can use their discretion to make up for or reduce the number of homicides. Especially in cases of deaths at the hands of the police, bureaucratically called "resistance to authority". In 2018 they accounted for a third of all homicides in the country.

2) Deaths at the hands of security forces (so-called resistance to authority)

During the last decade, the lethality of the state security forces has increased considerably, especially from 2013 onwards, with big jumps in 2015, 2016 and 2018.