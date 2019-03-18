Indignation and hope networks in El Salvador

Nayib Bukele, former mayor of Nuevo Cuscatlán and San Salvador, won the February 15 presidential elections in El Salvador.

At last, it became clear that the support for the candidate of the center-right GANA party and New Ideas Movement in social media was not a virtual thing after all, as many analysts and critics had claimed.

Opinion polls, which had been predicting since 2017 a voters’ break from the two largest traditional political parties and were pointing out that Bukele was the people’s favorite, were a true indicator of what actually happened at the February 15 elections, where more than 1.400.000 votes certified his access to the presidency of the country for the 2019-2024 term.

Support for Bukele was described by some as a typical example of the poor-thinking and the ignorance of the masses. However, Howard Rheingold - the internationally-known American critic, writer, and teacher specializing in the cultural, social and political implications of modern communication media -, actually uses the term smart mobs to designate those who interact through social media and defines them as people who have the ability to act in concert, even though they do not know each other.