Venezuela and the seven Pandora's Boxes of the South American right

More specifically, the right-wing governments of the region adopted the predictions of certain United States hawks, relegating the criteria of their own diplomatic officials with more knowledge on Venezuela and, of course, disregarding the opinion of political opponents in each respective country.

In essence, those Washington decision makers central premises were: 1) the government of Nicolás Maduro was seriously weakened and was undergoing utterly unmanageable disputes that had brought the country to the brink of collapse, the armed forces suffered increasing fissures and were ready to abandon a president they considered illegitimate, a homogeneous and organized opposition was grouped around the figure of Juan Guaidó and in defense of the National Assembly, their society suffered the consequences of a phenomenal economic debacle and was incredibly eager to mobilize and thus generate a popular revolt; 5) despite Russia and China’s interests in Venezuela, neither Moscow nor Beijing could avoid Maduro’s inexorable isolation and 6) the convergence of military threats from President Donald Trump and diplomatic actions coordinated from throughout the region would imminently provoke the collapse of a government labeled as a usurper.

That assessment is compounded by a radical shift by Washington in their policies on Caracas. During Obama´s administration three issues seemed clear: a) the application of targeted and personal sanctions were framed by the logic of “regime opening” with the purpose of encouraging a political transition; b) those sanctions responded, in turn, to the demands and requirements of a Congress controlled in both houses by Republicans and c) the relative cautiousness of the United States towards Venezuela was due, in part, to the existence of a number of center-left governments in the region.

With Trump there were relevant changes: a) "regime change" was the method definitively chosen to force the fall of Maduro's government; b) the domestic dynamic that since mid-2018, and before the legislative election, drove that shift was a result of the importance that certain states (for example, Florida) had regarding the 2020 presidential election; c) the gravity of the military - especially the Southern Command - also increased, not so much because of their concern about the nature of the Venezuelan internal regime that they considered an "outlaw", but because of the increasing presence of Russia and China in South America and d) A new joining of political forces in South America favored the acceptance in the region of a more coercive US strategy towards Venezuela.

Against this backdrop, right-wing governments in South America have approved and adopted a set of actions that could have a significant impact, much like a series of Pandora boxes, on the future of diplomacy and democracy in the region.

Box One: from the Contadora Group to the Lima Group

In 1983, following several conflicts in Central America, the presidents of Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Venezuela created the Contadora Group, a multilateral initiative to promote peace in the region. Governments of different political leanings joined forces with the objective of seeking negotiated political solutions to situations involving different regimes in Central America. Contadora - to which a Support Group formed by Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Uruguay was added in 1985 - had its own realistic assessment of the situation.

It intended to create political and diplomatic spaces so that Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala did not place themselves at the epicenter of the typical Cold War disputes. It was able to unfurl the components of the various national circumstances that were at stake and set specific procedures, processes and policies regarding them. It understood that it was crucial there was no displacement of Central American political-military confrontations to neighboring countries (especially Colombia which was experiencing its own armed conflict): it was necessary to avoid the internationalization of the low-intensity conflict that spanned across Central America. No one wanted to enter the tumultuous strategic dispute between the United States and the Soviet Union.

The Lima Group acted very differently: created in August 2017, it went from encouraging a bloodless exit to the crisis in Venezuela to isolating and fencing off Caracas since the beginning of 2019. While it tried to adopt a “Latin American” assessment (its original members included countries from South America, Central America, the Caribbean and Mexico), it ended up embracing the US assessment.

Its recent inquiries into certain extra-regional actors did not prevent Washington and Moscow from sitting down to elucidate perspectives and interests on Venezuela. Many of the Lima Group’s announcements meant only an increase in criticism of Maduro, without any political effect.

Along the way, the Group began to dismantle, with the departure of Mexico and Uruguay, and the decision of several members to adopt less belligerent positions that were diplomatically in line, though still moderate, in favor of the dialogue initiated by the International Contact Group for Venezuela composed of European and Latin American countries, as well as conversations in Oslo between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, among other attempts at mediation.

To put it briefly: if Contadora was a negotiation inititiave for Central America, the Lima Group was an initiative to fence off Venezuela. The lessons of the past do not appear to have served the right-wing governments of South America in regaining the constructive experience which had managed to elude their ideological disagreements.

Pushing, consciously or unconsciously, for the Venezuelan military to adopt a decisive role in the middle of the monumental political crisis the country is currently experiencing, is certainly dangerous.

Box Two: from UNASUR to PROSUR

Although Unasur, created in 2008, had milestones in the fields of diplomatic consultation and conflict resolution, a number of different factors converged and facilitated the deterioration of that organization: a) the waning interest of Brazil – first during Rousseff's second term and later with Temer's brief presidency - to invest diplomatic resources in South America; b) the unfortunate election of former President Ernesto Samper as head of the General Secretariat of the Union of South American Nations; c) acephaly in the management of Unasur since the beginning of 2017; d) the failure of the good faith negotiations sponsored by the organization with the participation of former state government leaders José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, Leonel Fernández and Martín Torrijos, given the deepening crisis in Venezuela; e) the mediocre presidency pro tempore of Argentina between April 2017 and April 2018 that never called for a summit of heads of state, foreign ministers or defense ministers; f) the suspended participation of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Paraguay in the South American block just when the pro tempore presidency passed to Bolivia and h) the indefinite departure of Colombia (August 2018), Ecuador (March 2019) and Argentina (April 2019) from the consultation panel.

Unasur was brought to its deathbed with the proposal of presidents Iván Duque and Sebastián Piñeira to create Prosur. The formal launch of this initiative in March of this year was a new leap away from regional multilateralism that is characterized by its high formalization and low institutionalization.

The organization was formed at a time when the United States once again proclaimed the validity of the antiquated Monroe Doctrine and resumed the rhetoric of "gunboat diplomacy." According to the proponents of Prosur, its main purpose is the defense of democracy and the market economy, meanwhile the expressly ideological interest of its members is revealed. Its first political act was a declaration signed by Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Paraguay that aimed to undermine the autonomy and independence of the bodies of the Inter-American human rights system: the Court and the Commission.

This coincided with the 40th anniversary of the visit of the IACHR to Argentina in 1979, 40 years since their report made the deplorable state of human rights in the country visible worldwide and brought the regime to its breaking point. In summary, even with all its limitations and contradictions, Unasur aimed to reach agreements, while Prosur seems inclined only to denounce.