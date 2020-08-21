The gauche caviar, indifferent to political repression in Venezuela

Rubén González is a prisoner of the military in Venezuela. The 61-year-old trade unionist has been imprisoned twice as a punishment for the struggle he leads in the public sector.

In 2014, after a 5-year trial for organizing a strike, he was found not guilty on all charges. In 2018, he was arbitrarily arrested again and in 2019 a military court sentenced him to 5 years and 9 months in prison. They allege that the trade union leader had “insulted” the Armed Forces.

Rubén González is a worker of CVG Ferrominera Orinoco (the state-owned company responsible for the exploration and exploitation of iron ore and its products), a former member of the government party and an evangelical Christian.

Demanding labor rights has cost him his freedom and his health. Rubén suffers from chronic illnesses that are not properly cared for in prison and, according to his relatives, he shares a cell without any protection to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He is currently the only civilian prisoner in the military wing of the La Pica prison. However, for a sector of the international left, Rubén does not exist on the map of victims of human rights violations.