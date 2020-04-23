The Cuban lesson for happiness

Much of what is known about Cuba, a tiny Caribbean island off the coast of Miami, is through its international relations with The United States. In fact, the history of Cuba has been chipped and shaped - like pebbles worn away by ocean waves - by forces outside of the country. Today, Cuba is known for a handful of things: communism, cigars, Che Guevara, Fidel Castro, rum and of course its unique afro-spanish-jazz rhythms that swim through its cobbled-stone streets. On my recent trip to Cuba before the international lockdown to flatten the curve of COVID-19, however, I learnt something about the country through its people, and the sheer life pulsating off its dilapidated yet colourful baroque buildings that no tourist guide or history book could’ve told me.

I learnt about the art of happiness and how it’s seemingly embedded in Cuban culture right alongside the revolution, Cuban pizzas, coconut pastels, standing in line for chicken, and dancing at the drop of a beat.

Greek philosopher Aristotle had concluded that human life is dedicated to achieving happiness. The process includes realising your potential and engaging your virtues to not just be happy but be content. The word he used to describe the purpose of life was ‘eudemonia’, loosely translated to contentment in English. Happiness, according to Aristotle, wasn’t something that could be left only to chance. How many pieces of art would Salvador Dali have produced, or poems Maya Angelou written if they had left themselves only to inspiration. Like art is produced through everyday hard work and deliberation, so is happiness, said Aristotle, making it an activity and not just a state of mind.

I knew very little about Cuba before I travelled through the capital of Havana, the once French-occupied city of Cienfuegos, and finally to the UNESCO world heritage site of Trinidad. I knew about its rollercoaster relationship with America and how its embargoes determined how full or empty Cuba’s bodeguitas will be, or how long people will have to stand in line to get essential food and household items. I imagined it to be nothing more than a beach country, a place for its richer neighbours from The United States and Canada to come and drink high volumes of mojito for a long weekend.

What I experienced, though, went beyond the constraints of its 896 miles coastline.

I witnessed that everyday life in Cuba isn’t easy. Fidel Castro’s overthrow of oppressive dictator Fulgencio Batista may have ended his corrupt and oppressive regime, but the people to this day continue to be suppressed economically and in civil liberties by its current government under the garb of communism. True to our identity as journalists, my travel-mates and I tried to engage many a people in conversations about their politics and history. We were there! On the ground! And what better way, we thought, to get a sense of the lived reality of the people that isn’t fed through state-owned media or through global mainstream media driven by their own propaganda. However, the fear of getting arrested meant very few Cubans budged. These were conversations reserved for safe inside spaces or obviously isolated landscapes.