Misreported deaths, slow vaccination and presidential lies: Venezuela’s COVID crisis

About 15 students stood outside the Caracas University Hospital in the Venezuelan capital, behind them a grim stage set: bin bags arranged to look like corpses. The students were grieving and angry. To them, the deaths of several hundred health workers from COVID-19 were personal. Many of them knew the medics that have suffered due to shortages of personal protection equipment (PPE) and the poor conditions of Venezuela’s hospitals. Student councillor Jesús Mendoza chalked the handling of the pandemic up to another of Nicolás Maduro’s callously broken promises. Venezuela’s authoritarian president had guaranteed ten million vaccine doses by May, but managed to secure barely a quarter, not enough to cover even the most vulnerable of the country’s people.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s medical community is warning that official COVID data is not credible and inadequate testing means there is little indication of the pandemic’s severity. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Venezuela is testing anywhere between 2,100 and 2,600 people a day, compared to 25,000 to 35,000 in Colombia.

As of 14 June, Maduro’s government had registered just 2,764 deaths in Venezuela, which is low in comparison to the numbers reported by its neighbours. Colombia had recorded 95,000 deaths by that same date, Ecuador 21,000 and Peru 187,000.

“Cases and deaths are underreported and even misclassified,” said Dr Julio Castro, an infectious disease expert who advises Venezuela’s political opposition and is part of a joint government-opposition task force created to coordinate the country’s pandemic response. Castro, who monitors hospitals across Venezuela through the nationwide physicians’ network Médicos por la Salud, notes that this organization has found that the weekly coronavirus death toll compiled by the government omits patients who weren’t tested or whose results did not arrive on time. An unpublished report from 23 May states that 6,996 people had died from influenza-like illness, while official data had reported 2,499 COVID deaths by then.

Even so, he says, “the real number of cases per 100,000 people in Venezuela is certainly lower than in countries like Colombia, Peru and Chile”. Venezuela’s situation, said Castro, can’t be compared to the horrors of Ecuador, where bodies piled up in the streets of the largest city, Guayaquil. And it’s not like Chile, where military planes transported COVID patients to other cities because hospitals in Santiago had collapsed. “There is no doubt that the magnitude (of the pandemic) has been lesser in Venezuela for various reasons.”

One of these, ironically, is the parlous state of the Venezuelan economy and its failure to provide efficient public transport. “A way to control the outbreak is to limit fuel supplies,” said Castro. “I don’t think Maduro voluntarily controlled the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic’s impact has been reduced by fuel shortages and hyperinflation, which are unique conditions from a regional viewpoint. Life has become something similar to places in Sub-Saharan Africa. People only go to supermarkets to buy essential food and rarely go to restaurants, clubs or cinemas, which are the sort of venues that generate more transmission.”