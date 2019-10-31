Hope and controversy as election results declared across South America

Colombia: progressive forces rise to power and ‘Uribismo’ takes a hard hit

The far-right wave that is sweeping through Latin America and the world is beginning to provoke a reaction from more progressive sectors within civil society and the political sphere.

This Sunday, Colombia demonstrated that progressive values in the region are not entirely lost, when 1 million Bogotans elected a lesbian woman who comes from a working class family as the mayor of the Colombian capital.

Ex-senator and candidate for the progressive Alianza Verde party, Claudia López won the elections with 35.21% of the votes against Carlos Galán, son of president Galán assassinated in 1989, who achieved 32.48%. It’s the first time a woman will occupy the position of mayor in Bogota, the second most important political post in the country.

“Today, Bogota elected for the very first time, a daughter from a family like yours, from a family that has built itself up, and with love and perseverance got through the difficulties of everyday life” said López, the daughter of a teacher, in her post-election speech.

Voters in Medellín, the city that is home to the far-right ex-president Álvaro Uribe and that has always been a bastion of conservatism and right-wing values, also surprised the world with their election results on Sunday. Daniel Quintero, an independent candidate, won the elections to become the mayor of the second largest city of the country, over Uribe’s candidate of choice, Alfredo Ramos, breaking a decades long dominance of victories of ‘Uribista’ candidates.

The results of the local elections are fundamental because they offer an insight into what Colombia could expect for the next presidential elections in 2022. “These elections have given a hard blow to ‘Uribismo’ and the most conservative sectors of Colombian society” Sergio Guzmán, director of Colombia Risk Analysis, indicates.