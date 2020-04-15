Indigenous migrant women from Venezuela: extremely vulnerable to COVID-19

A lot has been said about the Venezuelan migration crisis and the increase in Venezuelan migrants but little is known about the situation of indigenous migrants – most of whom belong to the Wayúu, Warao, Yukpa and Pemón ethnic groups.

The “Complex Humanitarian Emergency” in Venezuelahas has driven more than 4.7 million Venezuelans out of their homes since 2015. This forced migration has been described by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) as the largest exodus in the region's recent history.

In addition, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Venezuela’s borders with Brazil and Colombia have been closed since mid-March, aggravating the situation of indigenous migrants. Since they cannot use the border crossings - such as Cúcuta in Colombia - to source medicines, food and other basic products on the other side of the border, the use of illegal trails or crossings has increased and, with it, the dangers to which they are vulnerable.

Although indigenous women constitute a small percentage of the millions of migrants, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warns that they are part of one of the most vulnerable groups, given their combined status as indigenous people, migrants and women.

According to the Colombian Health Ministry, two indigenous people of the Yukpa ethnic group have been diagnosed with COVID-19 on the Colombian-Venezuelan border. According to a report by the local newspaper LaFm, in Norte de Santander, around 174 residents of the area - including pregnant indigenous people and children - were quarantined as a preventive measure.

Although the Colombian authorities said they are actively seeking out symptomatic patients in order to prevent the spread, they face difficulties in doing so, including the fact that Yukpa people- who live in a state of poverty in approximately 15 Colombian cities - are semi-nomadic, making it difficult to implement the quarantine.