Why are we protesting in Colombia?

In the past months, we’ve seen how massive mobilizations in Chile, Ecuador and Haiti have shaken up Latin America, redefining citizens’ capacity to provoke real social change. Now, Colombia joins the list of countries that are taking to the streets to denounce the actions of their governments throughout the region.

Although President Duque of Colombia has been in power for less than a year and a half, he already has a disapproval rating of 69% according to the last Gallup poll carried out at the end of October, the lowest rating since he was inaugurated in August of last year.

What’s more, 70% of Colombians surveyed claimed they believe “things have gotten worse” since last year, and the majority are concerned about the return of armed conflict to the country.

Duque began to generate feelings of dissatisfaction among different social sectors and organisations that promote peace last year, when he attempted to dismantle the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), a tribunal designed to investigate war crimes and to provide truth to victims of the conflict.

His refusal to continue peace negotiations with the armed group, the ELN, which the previous government had started but left unfinished, also triggered worries regarding the worsening of violence and conflict.

Now, the revelation by Senator Roy Barreras during a debate regarding a vote of no confidence against the current ex-Minister of Defense, Guillermo Botero, that 18 minors were killed during a military operative against a supposed camp in which dissidents of the FARC could be found in Caquetá this August, has enraged Colombians across the country.

We spoke with different protesters during the National Strike who told us about their main worries with the current government and why they’re taking to the streets, to understand the complex scenario in which the mobilizations have emerged.

Adriana, Organization of Indigenous Authorities of Colombia