Social Media and the "repentant" of Silicon Valley

The fictional story is built on a web of "politically correct" stereotypes, and an almost naïve political centrism. There is an ethnically diverse family where the parents, who seem polite and slightly bewildered, attempt to deal with technology, while their three children possess a wider range of possibilities. Ethical awareness falls on the older sister (who does not use a cell phone and reads Shoshana Zuboff), while the younger one falls prey to the addiction (which intends to show a "lost generation").

The focal point, however, is the slow and permanent fall of the teenage son, who turns away from sports and friends to quickly dive into a spiral of hate and fanaticism, governed by the personalized content in social media.

The entire range of criticisms raised by The Social Dilemma can be solved through the Center for Humane Technology (founded, among others, by Tristan Harris, the film's keynote speaker). Identify the problem, spread it, and sell the solution. That is exactly the point: to solve the social problems caused by technology through technology. Evgeny Morozov called this the "madness of technological solutionism".

Within this framework, a dozen of regretful Silicon Valley residents acknowledged having worked to get users to spend more hours in front of the screen, but they also claim to have been victims of the addiction themselves. Tim Kendall, a former Facebook executive and ex-president of Pinterest, admitted that he couldn't let go of his cell phone when he arrived home. The suggested solution, again and again, is to disable notifications and measure time online.

One of the risks involved in this documentary is the increase of moral panic (similar to the #DeleteFacebook campaign after the Cambridge Analytica scandal became known). Although it is denounced that the problem lies within the business model that sustains the platforms, the accusation is blurred, along with the opportunity to generate a more solid critique.

The film points out how artificial intelligence (AI) that manages personal data is aimed at the users' brains. In short, it claims that it manipulates them and makes them addicted. Once again, we lose sight of one of the most harmful aspects of these algorithmic mediation systems. Various studies, such as those by Virginia Eubanks, Cathy O'Neil, and Safiya Umoja Noble, analyze how these automatic decisions use incomplete data and biased algorithms and conclude that, if used to underpin public policies, they end up increasing inequality, reinforcing stereotypes, and intensifying racial and sexual discrimination.

The Social Dilemma presents a whole set of simplifications that seek sensationalist impact rather than intellectual and thoughtful stimulus. First, the story is centered in the United States with the intention of extending it to the entire planet, blatantly ignoring the distinct contexts in which social media is used.

There is a generalization about Facebook -followed from afar by Twitter- and its functioning, which does not consider the particularities of other platforms, both in terms of uses and main characteristics. Lastly, the film ignores the ‘ecosystem’ where social media is inserted: these do not function in a vacuum, but rather establish links and relationships with other agents within the public sphere. Interviewees repeatedly state that social media constitutes an unprecedented threat.

Thus, not only do they seem to be unaware of the hundreds of studies carried out on radio and television (and their influence on users, as Robert K. Merton and Paul F. Lazzarfeld pointed out in a famous analysis from the 1940s, "Mass Communication, Popular Taste and Organized Social Action"), but they also omit the various comparative analyses between these new platforms and the already "classic" ones.

The documentary also holds supposed misunderstandings, such as considering that exposure to hate speech implies consumption of what they advocate. According to the creators of this film, being exposed to a lie is enough to believe it. Finally, the film omits the creative dimension that floats across social media. In this sense, the journalist Evan Greer wrote a Twitter thread where she enunciates a series of omissions that could have enriched the documentary, but that at the same time would have weakened the social and moral panic that it sought to generate.