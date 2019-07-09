Tupí: A story of indigenous courage and resolve

San Francisco, a village in the Tapajós-Arapiuns Extractive Reserve, is a good example. Here, which is where Tupí, a young indigenous woman struggling to rebuild herself lives, we can find an explanation for some of the wounds and the violence that persist in the Amazonian communities on the banks of the Tapajós river.

Considering the circumstances in which Tupí grew up, getting up and standing up on her own and steadily going forward requires exceptional courage. Tupí certainly has what it takes.

She has the courage to recover the very same harmonious relationship with the land that her grandparents and great grandparents had.

She has the courage to overcome a personal history of sexual, physical and psychological violence by an abusive couple, who died in a motorcycle accident.

She has the courage to pull herself up by her bootstraps and educate her only child. She has the courage to build an autonomous life and to go and study in the city. She has the courage also to look herself in the mirror and assume the trauma of oppression and systematic rape.

She has the courage, finally, to face an oppressive silence, the silence that oppresses so many other women, and the weapon of constant humiliation.

Tupí has found the strength she needed by reinforcing her indigenous identity and, at the same time, affirming her femininity. It has helped her to be able to do this together with other courageous women who are struggling like her to overcome abuse, rape and mistreatment and achieve recognition through solidarity and collective action.

Being part of a movement, learning how to lead it, and how to build their own free space is what makes these women exceptional beings in their community.

Tupí tries to find in the land and the values of her ancestors a narrative of continuity with an admittedly mythical origin, the reason for existence of which is a most powerful one: its transmission to her son Joao.

Joao gives Tupí the energy and the passion needed to place herself in a longer historical time and feel that she is a link in a lineage.

But to face one’s daily struggle and, at the same time, to put things in context and keep looking forward is no simple exercise. The support of other women in the community is key in making this possible. It is what turns the vulnerability of an isolated woman, a widowed mother marked by tragedy, into strength and resolve.

As it is already the case in many cities, being a woman among women who support each other is today a recurrent reality in the communities and villages along the river.

Organizing to fight has been Tupí’s anchor, which has allowed her to leave oppression behind and become someone. Participating actively in recognition and awareness-raising actions that are taking place more and more frequently is what gives meaning to both the individual and the collective struggle.

Tupí belongs to the Tapajós Surara indigenous women collective based in Alter do Chao, on the other side of the river, some two hours away by speedboat. The trip is not always nice and safe, for it is often windswept and hit by heavy rain.

For Tupí, being part of this group, affirming herself as a woman among women, recovering the words of her indigenous language, sometimes through songs performed by the group of Carimbó (a popular musical rhythm of the state of Pará) that they have recently formed, has been a means of empowerment and liberation.