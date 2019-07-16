A Uruguayan Bolsonaro in October?

Maybe the fact that Sartori has not managed to achieve his aim of leading the party shows that the Uruguayan political system keeps in place some filters which prevent outsider candidates with a light discourse and an undemocratic profile from reaching power.

An Uruguayan Bolsonaro?

Voters further to the Right found in Guido Manini Ríos, the leader of Open Council (CA), a candidate fitting their expectations. Although the primary of this new political party did not propose presidential candidates to its voters, Manini Ríos obtained 46.887 votes, far exceeding those cast in established political parties such as the Independent Party (center) and Popular Assembly (radical left). This has meant that Open Council can now present itself as the fourth political force in the Uruguayan political system.

Manini Ríos possesses a CV which demonstrates his experience as a public figure and he was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Uruguayan Army by José Mujica in February 2015. In 2019, after strong disagreements with Tabaré Vázquez, he took early retirement as a result of being questioned on several counts, especially those related to court proceedings in a number of cases of crimes against humanity carried out during the military civic dictatorship.

There are several coincidences between the CA candidate and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Beyond the obvious fact that they share a military past and that they are both former paratroopers, they also have in common a conservative stance in relation to the social agenda, a desire to return to Catholic-Christian-Conservative family values, and a penchant for anti-political-system messianic political preaching.

There are differences to be noted however. There is a considerable distance between Bolsonaro’s obscenities and Manini Ríos’s rhetoric. In fact, Uruguay’s experienced soldier-turned-politician has distanced himself from the Brazilian president by declaring to international media that "they compare me to Bolsonaro and Chávez because I am a new option that bothers both the left and the right." However, despite trying to project a different image from Bolsonaro’s, the fact remains that his speech and public gestures cater for an increasingly large right-wing audience.

With an eye on October

A right-wing Conservative wave is currently taking over most of the governments in the region. So, the forthcoming general elections in Uruguay will be closely observed. Will the Broad Front be able to continue its transformation process after 15 years in government? The traditional Colorado and National parties are making a comeback to the electoral contest with new figures and the Broad Front has to endure the erosion of power and face the challenge of renewing its leading figures.

Perhaps the most interesting primary was the Nationalist Party’s, with Sartori-the-outsider entering the scene. His figure embodied a sort of blank check of dubious origin, lacking any substantial content and precedent. Juan Sartori’s stamp could be compared to that of Argentine President Mauricio Macri, given his profile as a businessman and his CEOcratic speech. At the same time, he has also some points in common with Bolsonaro, especially his anti-political discourse and his dirty campaign tactics based on social media and the spread of fake news. Sartori is, however, a phenomenon by himself: he has managed to shake the predictable political scene of the country. He did not hit the mark this time, but he has vowed to keep being active in the local political arena.

In that sense, Uruguay has shown that its political system is still capable of keeping at bay figures and personalities who could cause deep harm to their country.

The October elections are going to be highly disputed. They will oppose an eroded Broad Front to the renewed traditional parties, which have been adapting their discourse to the current Conservative wave in the region.

Now is the time for building coalitions and designing strategies at the national level. In politics, four months are an eternity.