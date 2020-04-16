Indigenous group wins unprecedented right of reply to Bolsonaro’s racist invective

A court in Brazil has granted the Kinja indigenous people an unprecedented right of reply to racist invective, in a move that legal experts say could be a game changer against rising discrimination by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In her ruling, Manaus-based federal judge Raffaela Cássia de Sousa ordered official government websites to publish a letter from the Kinja indigenous people (also called Waimiri-Atroari) for 30 days, among other measures. The decision, issued on March 30, follows a series of offensive statements by government officials over the indigenous group’s resistance to the planned construction of a 720-kilometer (450-mile) power transmission line that will cut through their Waimiri-Atroari Indigenous Reserve in the Amazon rainforest.

“For the first time they will be given space on the presidential website,” said Jonas Fontelle, a lawyer at the Waimiri-Atroari Indigenous Association. “They want to be heard.”

In January, Bolsonaro said indigenous people were responsible for stalling the project: “Indigenous people want money… while the people of Roraima [state] suffer,” he told reporters. In April 2019, Bolsonaro told a local TV station: “We still have an indigenous problem,” adding that the transmission line would be built “despite indigenous protests.”

Other remarks by Bolsonaro attack indigenous people more broadly. Traditional indigenous lifestyles, he declared last year, were akin to “prehistoric men.” In a recent live transmission on Facebook, he said: “Indigenous people have changed and are increasingly human beings like us.”

The decision comes a month after Roraima state congressman Jeferson Alves used a chainsaw to destroy a legal road block controlled by the Kinja, dedicating the act to Bolsonaro — a move seen as a consequence of the president’s previous previous comments. Attacks on indigenous peoples have soared since Bolsonaro took office at the start of 2019, with a record number of murders of indigenous leaders that year.

“This decision is important because it recognizes the discriminatory content that is offensive to indigenous people and particularly to the Waimiri-Atroari people,” Julio Araújo, one of the federal prosecutors behind the case, told Mongabay. “Since 2019, [Bolsonaro] has been piling up comments, tweets and approaches that are not permitted by the Constitution. Certain ways of life cannot be said to be superior to the detriment of others.”