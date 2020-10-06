Women in the Catholic Church: An unresolved issue

What happened? At the Synod of Bishops, who think as men of the Church, they asked themselves, "But what do women ask? But if what they are doing, what do they finally want? It is absurd. ”

I say they didn't make enough theological noise. I say this because it was documented to me by my friends who were there at the Synod. They told me they lacked noise. They were happy just to participate. And it's true, please, being inside a Synod of Bishops is already quite an achievement for some women.

On the other hand, it was a time when Pope Francis' enemies were present because there was a group attacking him with all weapons. They call them hereje. Not only within the Church, from outside there are those who consider him to be dangerous. This is how he is seen, especially from the United States. There is a group that criticized the Pope, mainly because they asked how it was possible that objects coming from paganism were inside the Vatican St. Peter's Basilica. They were referring to the representatives of the Amazon world and their clothing. It seemed to them that they were improper disguises. The fact is that there were many others in disguise. The entire liturgical apparatus has some costumes that, let's not lie, are also disguises.

They even stole a statue of the Pachamama and threw it into the Tiber. It was a way to desacralize and offend.

I believe that all this was an environment that put the Pope in prevention. Although the final document that the bishops produced during the Synod more or less said, let's give some recognition to women's ministries, but never to ordination.

During the Synod and in the gossip spaces around it, many of the Brazilian bishops were clearly in favor of the ordination of women, but they were frightened and the Pope could not take a step further.

JZ: I was saying that there were two final things about this first chapter. The second has to do with Jesus Christ. I know, and it seems to be legitimate for every sector, for every scholar to resort to those elements that are most favorable to defending his position. I think it is a human trait. Beyond that, did Jesus Christ really have a particular relationship with women simply because it is women who first saw him rise from the dead?

IC: You said it. Let's say that among the many ruptures that Jesus of Nazareth makes with his environment, there is the fact of having allowed women to be disciples, which was not allowed in the world of the teachers of the law. He is a teacher of the law who interprets and teaches during the period when women could not sit at the feet of a rabbi and do so at the feet of Jesus.

Number one. Number two: Jesus breaks with many of the practices of the Jewish world. For example, the practices of ritual purity forbade a man to be touched by a woman and Jesus was touched by a woman. They could not enter the home of a foreigner. And Jesus goes to a stranger's house. They could not work on the Sabbath and Jesus says, the man was not made for the law, but the law was made for the man. The Gospel shows that debate that takes place between the defenders of the Jewish law and Jesus, which contradicts them.

It is very striking that, on the morning of the resurrection, fulfilling a rite that was typical of women, embalming a corpse and not having could do at the time. And they went to the tomb and didn't find him. There are several stories that are actually confessions of faith to say that Jesus rose from the dead and that he lives in a different reality, which is the life of the Risen One.

The disciples were hidden, dead from fear because if the Master had been killed, they would follow after. The women, on the other hand, were not afraid. But as it happens, the chapter becomes a story of the misogyny of the Fathers of the Church. The way in which they express themselves about women is frightening; they are all claimed as the personification of Eve, who is the cause of all evils.

Yes, it is very striking that this foundational fact is obscured and Mary Magdalene is going to be told a story that turns her into a prostitute. They put together several stories from the Gospel and turn her into a repentant prostitute. And the iconography exhibits her with sores and practically naked. They are two different characters in the tradition. Why? Let's not lie to each other to hide the main fact. I don't think they did it out of malice. It's the mentality that was there in between, in which the men were educated and the women contributed to that education, obviously, that prevented us from seeing these isolated facts, which are fundamental and foundational.

The word apostle means sent, the twelve were sent. But Mary Magdalene was also sent, the first one sent to tell the good news. That is why recently people have begun to talk about her in a process that seeks to restore her honor, in recognizing her as the first apostle.

What's going on? Women were in an inferior position to men. But it turns out that there has been a change. John XXIII spoke of the signs of the times. This new presence of women in society, side by side, shoulder to shoulder, building society, and exercising it everywhere. Not only positions as second servants.

I understand that these changes are difficult because changes in mentality are very difficult. They involve a conversion, a cultural transformation. But from there to say, as Paul's word leaves it open and then John Paul repeats it, that it is a wise decision of the Creator of the universe to exclude women, is to ignore that the facts occur around historical contexts. It is simply to ignore history.

JZ: I ask you the next question because you are a Latin American theologian. So, I am thinking about Puebla and Medellin, most specifically about the poor who are suffering the most from Covid-19. What does faith have to say to these people at this time?

IC: I think it's not so much saying as doing. It is being a companion to those who are experiencing grief for the losses of loved ones. We are going through a very painful, difficult time which affects the daily life of many families.

It seems to me that we can't just stay in personal care, but support the satisfaction of basic needs. There is something that has been very much in my mind, especially at the beginning of the pandemic and at the beginning of the confinement, when we were caught unaware by this deadly virus. I remember it as a process of understanding what was happening. I was very struck by the invitation to take care of yourself, and then to take care of others. That’s pure gospel. The gospel is to put the other person first before me. Obviously, I take care of myself, but above all, I take care of others and I do it for my responsibility. So there is an act of faith there.

I believe that it is a priority for those of us who believe in Jesus' invitation to recognize his presence in those who are on the edge of the road and in this case are the poor.

JZ: The crisis of the Church, which is very serious in Europe except in Latin America, is widely known. What should we do to overcome it?

IC: First, the Church is the mediation between the proposal of Jesus and the personal circumstances of the here and now. I firmly believe in the announcement that Jesus made that he would not leave us orphans, that the Spirit would be present and accompany us. Despite so many calamities, one says, but how has the Church been able to overcome these stormy chapters in her history? There is a crisis because I believe that there is a process of change, of transformation. I believe in Pope Francis and deeply in his willingness to introduce changes that are difficult to achieve. He is at the top of the power of this church, surrounded also by people who find it difficult to accept the transformations. The Pope speaks of ecclesial conversion, that is, he does not want to be left alone with a change in the Church, which has to modify the structures, he also aspires to a greater commitment to those who need our solidarity.

JZ: I am certain that it is not only the hierarchy that looks down on the work of women theologians. It is also a significant part, not all of them, of course, but of the peers, of the theologians who look with suspicion, to this day, at the work, the thought, the reflections of the women theologians. Is it possible, if not to foresee, to sponsor a different future?

IC: It's just that they have a hard time accepting a woman as a dialogue partner when they have been used to being what is usually called the teaching church and the obedient truth church. The fact that we can speak as equals alters them. They are not prepared for that. Now there are not only fears, misgivings, and even rejection among theologians, but also among female theologians, because there are some who feel that things are fine like that, that for which purpose is it necessary to change them. And changes only occur when one recognizes that things are not right as they are.