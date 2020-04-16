DemocracyWatch: global pandemic power grabs

The coronavirus does not discriminate. It can attack anyone, young or old, rich or poor. But when it comes to its wider effects, not everyone suffers the same.

Around the world, women, minorities and other marginalised groups have often been disproportionately affected by draconian curbs on their rights.

As openDemocracy revealed this week, millions of women around the world will struggle to get sexual and reproductive healthcare with thousands of clinics closed. As this newsletter is being pinged into your inbox, Poland is considering proposals to tighten its abortion laws – a move that was abandoned four years ago amid widespread protests.

Meanwhile, governments from Cambodia to Turkey have seized on the pandemic as a chance to increase repression and consolidate their power. In China, Beijing has even imposed restrictions on academic research into the origins of the virus.

Africa

Tanzania Three media outlets were fined for spreading “misleading and untrue” information, according to the communications regulator. They had been critical of President John Magafuli’s claim that the virus could not survive in a church.

Three media outlets were fined for spreading “misleading and untrue” information, according to the communications regulator. They had been critical of President John Magafuli’s claim that the virus could not survive in a church. Morocco Security services have arrested 30,898 people for jeopardising nationwide efforts against the virus. People convicted of violating state-of-emergency measures, including failing to wear masks in public, face prison sentences of one to three months and fines.

Security services have arrested 30,898 people for jeopardising nationwide efforts against the virus. People convicted of violating state-of-emergency measures, including failing to wear masks in public, face prison sentences of one to three months and fines. Ethiopia A state of emergency granted sweeping powers to the president followed the indefinite postponement of elections originally due last August. Emergency laws have previously been misused to crack down on citizens’ rights, the opposition said.

A state of emergency granted sweeping powers to the president followed the indefinite postponement of elections originally due last August. Emergency laws have previously been misused to crack down on citizens’ rights, the opposition said. Sudan Doctors said they were beaten by police while responding to the crisis.

Doctors said they were beaten by police while responding to the crisis. South Africa Schools have been vandalised, burgled or set alight across the country since the start of the lockdown. In Johannesburg prison officials faked virus precautions during an inspection.

Schools have been vandalised, burgled or set alight across the country since the start of the lockdown. In Johannesburg prison officials faked virus precautions during an inspection. Congo a video circulated online of the police in Kinshasa assaulting a taxi driver for violating a one-passenger limit.

a video circulated online of the police in Kinshasa assaulting a taxi driver for violating a one-passenger limit. Senegal Video showed police swiping at fleeing protesters with batons on the first night of curfew as those in crowded accommodation struggle to stick to the rules.

Video showed police swiping at fleeing protesters with batons on the first night of curfew as those in crowded accommodation struggle to stick to the rules. Uganda Police broke down doors and forced people out of informal settlements in a village in the north of the country, injuring thirty women and an unknown number of men.

Americas

Asia

Middle East

Saudi Arabia The government stepped up deportations of thousands of Ethiopians, including some suspected of suffering from coronavirus, an act that migrant advocates described as reckless and inhumane.

The government stepped up deportations of thousands of Ethiopians, including some suspected of suffering from coronavirus, an act that migrant advocates described as reckless and inhumane. Bahrain A journalist jailed since 2015 was put in solitary confinement after disputing reports that authorities had taken measures to protect prisoners.

A journalist jailed since 2015 was put in solitary confinement after disputing reports that authorities had taken measures to protect prisoners. United Arab Emirates The chief minister of India's Kerala state urged his prime minister to repatriate Indian workers in the UAE, expressing alarm at the country’s "inadequate isolation and quarantine facilities".

The chief minister of India's Kerala state urged his prime minister to repatriate Indian workers in the UAE, expressing alarm at the country’s "inadequate isolation and quarantine facilities". Iraq A deep-seated distrust of the government is impeding the fight against coronavirus, health officials told The New York Times.

A deep-seated distrust of the government is impeding the fight against coronavirus, health officials told The New York Times. Qatar The lockdown of a densely populated neighbourhood for immigrant workers will be lifted gradually, a government spokeswoman said.

The lockdown of a densely populated neighbourhood for immigrant workers will be lifted gradually, a government spokeswoman said. Jordan The owner and news director of Roya TV were arrested after broadcasting a report on people suffering financial difficulties due to the lockdown.

The owner and news director of Roya TV were arrested after broadcasting a report on people suffering financial difficulties due to the lockdown. Egypt A proposed law will demand compulsory donations to the government depending on income.

A proposed law will demand compulsory donations to the government depending on income. Lebanon Political parties are taking over aid distribution in the absence of the state.

Climate

US Carbon-emitting industries such as airlines and the energy sector have been lobbying aggressively for bailout funds.

Carbon-emitting industries such as airlines and the energy sector have been lobbying aggressively for bailout funds. China More coal-fired power stations were approved in the first three weeks of March than in all of 2019, making a green recovery a distant prospect .

More coal-fired power stations were approved in the first three weeks of March than in all of 2019, making a green recovery a distant prospect Germany Farmers' associations are calling for a postponement of biodiversity legislation.

Farmers' associations are calling for a postponement of biodiversity legislation. UK Checks on harmful sulphur emissions from ships were suspended because of the crisis.

US A new website, Pandemic Policy, is tracking how the pandemic “has unintentionally sparked changes pushed by reformers for decades”.

