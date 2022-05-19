Thank you, ‘Derry Girls’.

The series finale of the hit Channel 4 comedy show has aired, and I am not ashamed to admit I shed tears over it.

When I first heard there was going to be a TV comedy programme about my part of the world, I did what Irish people tend to do. I thought it might be cringe, and that everyone looking at us might be awful.

But it was to be about teenage girls in Northern Ireland in the 1990s. Wow. I was a teenage girl in Northern Ireland in the 1990s. This was our story being told. It was our time.

Of course it was – the series' writer, Lisa McGee, who wrote the cult favourite, ‘London Irish’, is roughly my age. For once, the conflict wasn’t going to be shown through the eyes of men, or old people. Instead it centred the teenage girls of Our Lady Immaculate College: Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and ‘the wee English fella’, James. How exciting.

Now to my bonafides. I am a north Belfast Girl, but I grew up with Derry cousins, I am a frequent visitor to the north-west, and some of my best friends are real-life Derry Girls. Anyway, as Michelle says, “being a Derry Girl is a state of mind”.

Like the Derry Girls, I was 18 when I voted for the Good Friday Agreement. I haven’t regretted it for a second, and I would do it again in a heartbeat. I was there. The outcome changed the course of history, and the future is for us all to decide.