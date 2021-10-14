Money is becoming many different things – here’s what’s at stake

The evidence is everywhere, yet only visible to some. We are in the midst of a historical battle over the future shape of money. To give a sense of the shift, a recent discussion paper from the Bank of England illustrates a scenario in which 20% of deposits will siphon off from commercial bank accounts to “new digital money”, meaning FinTech applications, cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, as well as new central bank-issued digital currencies.

In this emerging landscape, questions – about the disappearance of cash, of who gets to ‘print’ new digital moneys or trillion-dollar coins and control their circulation, and even decide de facto monetary policies – are all being renegotiated between central banks, governments, technology companies and commercial banks. Meanwhile, crypto-enthusiasts, excited about the uses of their favourite tech, are disrupting, prodding or playing along, to the alternating excitement and dismay of community currency activists. It is not yet clear who has our interests best at heart.

Let me briefly present three exhibits that offer glimpses of a landscape that is radically shifting.

Exhibit A: Tokenization

Money is rapidly changing form, from physical cash to digital payment systems. Writer Brett Scott points out that this is the privatisation of payments, entailing a shift in power to private banks.

But digital money also has its dissidents, artists and con-artists. Earlier attempts at creating digital cash, in Bitcoin and other projects, have instead spurred a wave of experimentation in other types of digital expressions of value – arguably no longer money at all – but a variety of tokens.

It is worth looking at an example. I recently started working for a technology company called Nym. The aim is to establish a decentralised network that provides privacy for internet traffic. Nym includes a token rewarding people who run the nodes in the network.

For an ordinary person wanting to use this system, tokens work like chips at a funfair. You buy these with ‘normal’ money, which can then be spent on rides. The ‘funfair’, in this example, is a privacy network and the ‘rides’ are different privacy-preserving digital services.

But tokens don’t just grant access. They can serve a variety of other purposes internally in the network: measuring the reputations of different nodes; rewarding them for their work; assigning ‘voting power’; signalling demand and capacity; carrying out accounting; securing against specific attacks; and more – with the overall supply and distribution of tokens partially ‘regulated’ through algorithms.