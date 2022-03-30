Millions are about to be plunged into poverty by spiralling gas prices, there are alarming heat waves at both ends of the planet – and the UK government is still fighting with itself over energy policy.

The government has promised an ‘energy security statement’, which will reportedly not only help the nation through some short-term crises, but could herald a major shake-up in energy policy. It could deal with some long-lingering challenges of decarbonising at speed, in a way that’ll keep the lights on and avoid leaving anyone in the cold.

Yet on Sunday night, news broke that, after weeks of waiting, the chancellor had triggered a further delay to this statement, to give him more time “to engage” with the details. We’re told we should wait at least another week. It might well be the other side of Easter. There has been tantalising talk of tripling the number of solar panels, quadrupling offshore wind power and doubling onshore wind and nuclear energy by 2030, but still little commitment.

Perhaps it's only appropriate that Sunak takes his time. It’s easy to see why the chancellor wants to give Boris ‘Garden Bridge’ Johnson’s enthusiasm for nuclear full scrutiny, for example. If we’re serious about energy demand reduction, we’re going to have to retrofit homes at the rate of about one a minute for the next 30 years. These aren’t decisions to make lightly.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

But it’s also understandable that energy campaigners feel frustrated by yet more delays. It’s not the first time we’ve been left on hold. Cold homes in the UK have been a public health scandal for years. Then-chancellor Nigel Lawson was scrawling red ink over Thatcher’s climate speeches in the 1980s. Surely, by 2022, we could expect politicians to be up to speed and ready to take action. One could describe their progress as ‘glacial’, but part of the problem is that glaciers are moving a lot faster than they used to – and policymakers really need to catch up.

In all of this, onshore wind remains a particular sticking point for parts of the Conservative Party. The roots of these can be traced back to the mid-2010s, when the party stuck a pledge to halt the spread of onshore wind in its 2015 election manifesto. David Cameron claimed the public was “fed up” with wind farms. This was key to justifying the policy. It was also fake news.