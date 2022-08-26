Soaring energy bills will disproportionately hit people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds – as well as other vulnerable groups, a leading anti-poverty charity has warned.

As the UK’s energy regulator announces that its annual price cap will rise to £3,549 from 1 October, a report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) has found that among low-income households, 32% of Black, Asian and mixed households are already likely to be in energy arrears. Among low-income white households, the figure is 14%.

JRF measured 4,000 families between May and June, finding that 46% of low-income households overall were likely to be in arrears in at least one household bill. Of those households in arrears, 88% had gone without at least one essential – such as food, heating or adequate clothing – in the previous 30 days.

The research suggests that younger households, families with three or more children, people suffering loneliness and households subject to benefit sanctions are also at greater risk of falling into arrears.

Of all low-income families surveyed, 27% had not been able to adequately heat their home since the start of 2022 – which would translate into 3.2 million households nationally.

As winter approaches, charities fear a “catastrophic” debt crisis, where people will face choosing between paying energy bills and buying other essentials.