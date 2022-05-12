Taxpayers have forked out £17m to subsidise bars and restaurants in the House of Commons over just three years, openDemocracy can reveal.

MPs have enjoyed cut-price meals, with the average cost of food in the Members’ Dining Room reduced by more than £1 between 2018 and 2021.

In fact, politicians could have a full three-course meal at the restaurant for as little as £10.41 last year.

This is despite all 17 of the bars and eateries in the House of Commons making huge financial losses – totalling £6.6m in the first year of the pandemic alone.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

It comes as the UK faces a growing poverty crisis, with food costs spiralling. This week, the chairman of Tesco warned: “We’re seeing real food poverty for the first time in a generation.”

But Conservative politicians have been branded “out of touch” for their response. Yesterday, Ashfield MP Lee Anderson even appeared to blame poor people for the crisis, saying they “cannot cook properly” and “cannot budget”.

And government minister George Eustice recently said people could manage their household budgets by purchasing value brands.

Meanwhile, MPs themselves have enjoyed restaurant-quality meals on the cheap, thanks to public subsidies.

Data obtained by openDemocracy shows that every bar and eatery on the House of Commons estate made an overall financial loss in the three years up to 2020/21.

Menu prices were finally raised by 3.4% last month. But the new menus are still cheaper than most commercial competitors – and the rise is significantly less than the 5.9% inflation in food prices that has hit ordinary consumers.