This year’s World Cup elevated conversations about the violations that LGBT people face in Qatar, the ‘Gulf countries’ and the ‘Middle East’. But these conversations, while important, stem from the wrong premise.
“What does it feel like to be gay in the Middle East?” is not the right question. Simplistic at best, it reduces people to their immutable characteristics. The term ‘Middle East’ was devised by the West to refer to a large number of countries, each with a multitude of cultures, religions, languages, and traditions. While Islam and Arabic are prevalent, the Middle East is not a homogeneous space, landscape, or people.
It also plays down people’s complex make-ups. Each individual and family makes their own decisions based on their personal agency, as informed by their life experiences, social interactions, and faith.
For a considerable number of people, living in Qatar or elsewhere, religion matters. Not all those who believe hold bigoted views, and many non-heterosexual people pray with ardent faith.
Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday.
This doesn’t mean that believers have developed Stockholm syndrome in the practice of their faith. No scripture in Islam that attacks LGBT people enjoys honourable religious authority. The narrative that Islam is fundamentally opposed to LGBT people is a political decision only. Insulting beliefs and traditions does a great disservice to people we claim to support.
All LGBT individuals are born into a particular society – one we grow up in, one we love, and one we fight within to uphold our dignity. We understand our societies best; we serve as their first critics, and we are best placed to engage in the intricate socio-political dynamics of our environments to make sustainable change. We live in our countries – we own the narrative, we set its tempo, and we take the lead.
LGBT Qataris, for example, have been on the front lines of their fight for many years now. They have made progress at considerable personal risk – long before performative politics by tourists who showed up at museums, wore armbands, and covered their mouths with their hands, to name a few recent examples.
Done in the name of visibility, these latter actions primarily benefit their performers, who disregard the local groups already active in their own country.
These actions push the narrative that LGBT people are trendy imports from the West, from whom society must be cleansed
Caught off guard and aghast, the locals now have to face the dire consequences of unsanctioned actions that are not adapted to the spaces they take place in. Perceived as foreign intervention, these actions push the narrative that LGBT people are trendy imports from the West, from whom society must be cleansed.
The polarising public discourse, the spread of myths, lies, and prejudice, and the mobilisation of state, religious, media, and popular figures all create an atmosphere that affects the wellbeing of LGBT people in the country. The tempo of action to improve LGBT rights should remain the prerogative of the locals, and only the locals.
The same media outlets that celebrate the narcissistic stunts and their performers publicly victimise the betrayed locals, and depict them as hopeless and helpless people, in need of a foreign saviour, while those who carry out the stunts are more likely to be seen as agents of other governments than anything else. This is another blatant and dangerous political disservice to local people.
People of good will are always welcome to exist in each other’s spaces – but only with the agreement that we demonstrate respect, humility, and an open mind.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.