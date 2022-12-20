This year’s World Cup elevated conversations about the violations that LGBT people face in Qatar, the ‘Gulf countries’ and the ‘Middle East’. But these conversations, while important, stem from the wrong premise.

“What does it feel like to be gay in the Middle East?” is not the right question. Simplistic at best, it reduces people to their immutable characteristics. The term ‘Middle East’ was devised by the West to refer to a large number of countries, each with a multitude of cultures, religions, languages, and traditions. While Islam and Arabic are prevalent, the Middle East is not a homogeneous space, landscape, or people.

It also plays down people’s complex make-ups. Each individual and family makes their own decisions based on their personal agency, as informed by their life experiences, social interactions, and faith.

For a considerable number of people, living in Qatar or elsewhere, religion matters. Not all those who believe hold bigoted views, and many non-heterosexual people pray with ardent faith.

This doesn’t mean that believers have developed Stockholm syndrome in the practice of their faith. No scripture in Islam that attacks LGBT people enjoys honourable religious authority. The narrative that Islam is fundamentally opposed to LGBT people is a political decision only. Insulting beliefs and traditions does a great disservice to people we claim to support.

All LGBT individuals are born into a particular society – one we grow up in, one we love, and one we fight within to uphold our dignity. We understand our societies best; we serve as their first critics, and we are best placed to engage in the intricate socio-political dynamics of our environments to make sustainable change. We live in our countries – we own the narrative, we set its tempo, and we take the lead.

LGBT Qataris, for example, have been on the front lines of their fight for many years now. They have made progress at considerable personal risk – long before performative politics by tourists who showed up at museums, wore armbands, and covered their mouths with their hands, to name a few recent examples.

Done in the name of visibility, these latter actions primarily benefit their performers, who disregard the local groups already active in their own country.