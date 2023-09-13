The sense of despair inside the centre had worsened following news of Ospina’s death, he recalled. “People became scared and started thinking: ‘Oh, they are keeping us here that long’,” he said. “What if our mental condition becomes unstable and we also try to [end our lives]?”

By about 10.50am on the morning of 28 March, as tensions continued to mount, a message was put out over the radio calling on “all available officers” to head to Harmondsworth, the internal documents show. A Mitie spokesperson said this was routine practice.

One officer who arrived at the scene described seeing around 30 to 40 detainees chanting: “Fuck immigration” and “Why am I still here?”.

“The noise was intimidating,” they wrote.

One guard described a conversation with a detainee involved. The officer wrote: “[Redacted] was saying he is tired of how he is treated by immigration. He spoke about how he went to see someone from immigration today but she told him to get out and leave… she told him to leave when he spoke about the people dying/killing themselves in detention and how people are treated badly by them."

A supervisor’s report described the disturbance as “very stressful and intense”, adding: “Staff pulled together massively to preserve the potential of a number of serious injuries to residents.”

A senior Mitie manager was asked by a commander to take control of the response to the “ongoing concerted indiscipline” at 12.30pm, writing in their account: “I felt that we were going to lose control of the centre.”

The employee “managed to [re]gain control of the centre promptly”, they wrote, but were then called to a “code red” incident at 2pm in which a detainee held in isolation had flooded his cell and was threatening to harm himself.

The manager was called to another “code red” at 15.30pm in which two detainees had damaged the observation panel of their cell and were also threatening self-harm, according to their account.

Guards were still being called on to restrain self-harming detainees in the centre at around 6pm, when one described being asked to get “kitted up” to support officers dealing with the disturbance. A Mitie spokesperson said staff routinely wear personal protective equipment when dealing with self-harm incidents.

These disturbing accounts come as the Home Office plans a major expansion of the detention estate. Two centres – Campsfield House in Oxfordshire and Haslar in Hampshire – are set to reopen to hold a further 1,000 male asylum seekers.

Eileen Cole, communications manager at Jesuit Refugee Services, called on the government to end the use of immigration detention, rather than expand the estate and broaden their powers to “arbitrarily detain people, as they are doing under the new Illegal Migration Act.”

She said: “This report lays bare the extreme levels of distress and frustration that are the every-day reality within immigration detention centres across the UK.”

She added: “Detention routinely obstructs access to justice, and the picture that is emerging here looks troublingly like an example of that, and of the human impact it can have.”

The Home Office said it would not comment on the details of Ospina’s death while investigations take place.

A spokesperson added: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Mr Ospina. The welfare of all those in our care is of the utmost importance. Any death in immigration detention is a tragic event, and will be subject to investigation by the police, the coroner and the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

“All incidents of self-harm are treated very seriously, and every step is taken to try and prevent incidents of this nature. Our staff are rigorously trained to ensure the safety of residents, including on the appropriate use of force.”