Defence research agency must be subject to Freedom of Information, say campaigners and MPs

The British government is under increasing pressure to make a new high-profile defence research agency subject to Freedom of Information legislation.

The government has announced plans for a £800m defence research agency, which will operate at arm's length from Whitehall and invest in “high-risk, high-reward” projects.

Ministers have said that the new body, the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), will be exempted from Freedom of Information laws that typically apply to all British public bodies.

The proposals to curb transparency come just weeks after editors across Fleet Street signed openDemocracy’s public letter calling for ‘urgent’ government action to improve Freedom of Information.

Parliamentarians and campaigners have reacted with dismay to the government’s intention to exempt the new research body from FOI.