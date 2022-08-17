Departments led by Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were the least transparent in the entire government last year, openDemocracy can reveal.

The Treasury refused to comply with more Freedom of Information (FOI) requests than any other department in Whitehall while Sunak was chancellor.

And the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), where Truss took over as secretary of state in September, was the slowest of the government’s 41 departments and agencies at releasing information.

The two leadership hopefuls have repeatedly come under fire for secrecy, with one MP branding the pair “appalling”.

The SNP’s Tommy Sheppard said: “Their stance on FOI is awful.

“They are both appalling in every other respect, so it doesn't surprise me that they're also dreadful at transparency. Boris Johnson set a pretty low bar, but they seem determined to get under it.”

In May, equality campaigners reacted with anger after the Treasury refused to release information showing what impact Sunak’s spending decisions would have on disabled people.

He was also criticised for refusing to “come clean” about the costs of a controversial plan to create an NFT (non-fungible token) backed by the British state.

In total, more than half of the FOI requests sent to Sunak’s team last year were rejected – and just one in five led to a full response.

Meanwhile, the FCDO has used a legal loophole to conceal its delayed response in the official figures, which openDemocracy revealed last year.