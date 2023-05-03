‘We are not where we were’: Why Gary Younge still has hope

From 2023, these words look prescient. In March, a report by Dame Louise Casey, commissioned after the murder of Sarah Everard in 2021, found racism, sexism and homophobia were deeply entrenched in the Met.

More than 20 years on from Macpherson, it might seem as if things have gone backwards. But for Younge, policing is an example of how change never unfolds in a predictable, straight line.

“The police are part of the state. Colonisation made sure, and slavery made sure, that the racism that was in our economics and our politics would be brought into the state. So the idea that even in 20 years, you're going to fix that? It's going to take a while to unpick that and put it together again, and it's going to go in fits and starts, in lurches, in moments of mass protest, and moments of mass despondency,” he says.

If the problems seem more entrenched now, then there’s also more pressure for change. “This notion of the police being a problem was reduced and marginalised to an issue that Black people in London had. Well, now there is a much broader sense of that being a much bigger problem,” he says.

Just don’t expect politicians or much of the media to take the lead. Younge found the recent row over Diane Abbott’s letter to the Observer dispiriting.

“There is still a significant lack of sophistication about race, and actually in a way that was even highlighted in her letter itself,” Younge says. Abbott, who has since apologised for her comments but was suspended as a Labour MP, sought to highlight the nature of racism experienced by Black people in a way that minimised the experiences of people from Gypsy, Roma and Traveller and Jewish communities.

While Abbott's letter was “extremely flawed and wrong”, Younge says, he didn’t trust the fervour with which other politicians and commentators joined in the criticism.

“I think that we have a real problem with this at the moment in Britain, which is we talk a lot about race, but the way that we talk about it is mostly stupid.

“We talk about it through these weird portals. Piers Morgan says something, Meghan Markle says something, Jeremy Clarkson says something, Diane Abbott says something and then a half-baked, ill-informed, half-arsed conversation emerges, which is really not about anything very much.”

What’s lacking in Westminster politics right now, Younge says, is a willingness to go against the grain.

“If you look at how the major political parties have colluded on immigration, then you get a sense of the lack of courage and moral fibre and the general spinelessness that is embedded in our electoral system,” he says.

For Younge, there’s a direct link between the racist immigration policies of the past – those that led to the Windrush scandal, for instance – and our current government’s authoritarian moves on asylum.

“It’s a hostility to the ‘other’,” he says, raising the escalating conflict in Sudan as an example. For months, the government has been telling people that hardline asylum policies like the planned deportations to Rwanda are necessary to encourage refugees to take ‘legal’ routes to the UK. Yet British evacuation flights are only accepting UK passport holders, leaving many Sudanese – including, it has emerged, even some NHS doctors – to fend for themselves.

“We have an economy that is utterly dependent on migrant labour. And we have a political class that is utterly dependent on xenophobia. And those two things can't work,” Younge says.

The new rules on voter ID – which are likely to disproportionately exclude people from ethnic minority backgrounds from the polls – are another example of this hostility at work. “That’s just Windrush at the polls, although because it’s not only a migrant issue, what we’re going to see is significant numbers of working class people of all hues disenfranchised. Probably, like Windrush, for a while they will suffer in silence, then like Windrush all these experiences will come to light.”