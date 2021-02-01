Changing Australia’s national anthem is symbolic – it won’t benefit Indigenous peoples

For decades, Indigenous groups and supporters had complained that deeming the country “young” ignored or, worse, denied Australia’s pre-European history.

The contention received an unexpected boost last year from the New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, who is of Armenian heritage. “I love our national anthem… but I think one word change will make such a difference,” she said last November. A host of public figures added their support, including Ken Wyatt, Morrison’s Indigenous minister for Indigenous Australians.

As he had done previously, Morrison rejected the idea as untimely. Then on 31 December, he suddenly switched course and unilaterally announced the word change, effective the very next day, 1 January 2021. What had changed?

Morrison’s intervention came after the National Rugby League suggested that it might stop singing the national anthem at matches in deference to Indigenous players and supporters.

It also followed the spectacle in early December, widely applauded, of a young Indigenous woman singing 'Advance Australia Fair' with a verse in her native Eora language at an Australia vs Argentina rugby match. This was the first time the Australian anthem had ever been sung in dual language at a public event.

These incidents left the impression of a prime minister pushed to reconsider his position in hopes of forestalling even more elaborate Indigenous recognition.

Morrison stressed that the change was as much about recognising how Australians had pulled together during the COVID-19 pandemic as it was about Indigenous recognition, as though one changes a national anthem to reward good behaviour.