Why do women join radical-Right parties?

There is evidence that the number of European women joining or voting for populist radical-Right parties, and more broadly far-Right movements, is growing. With the mainstreaming of radical-Right politics, these parties have brought immigration and identity issues into public debate and some, such as the Lega Nord (re-branded Lega in 2018), have even held office. But why are women joining parties that oppose gender equality? Does this political behaviour stand in conflict with their gendered interests? And are these women activists victims of ‘false consciousness’ or ‘sexual alienation’?

In the mainstream, these women are often dismissed as apolitical actors who follow their partners, are ‘puppets’ of male activists, or are driven by an attachment to ‘traditional family values’. But these interpretations are highly questionable, especially given that these women activists may be difficult to reach, and that scholars have disproportionately investigated ideology rather than activists’ experiences, which remain largely unmapped.

To answer these questions I interviewed a number of women who joined the Front National in France and Lega in Italy and it was clear to me that they were not ‘dupes’, as the dominant view suggests, but gender-conscious political actors who willingly join these parties, with gendered interests rooted in their experiences of the family and work.

This is what I explore at length in my forthcoming book, ‘Gender and the Populist Radical Right: Caring for the Nation’. What I found is that these radical-Right parties (much like most other political parties) are structured around a gendered division of work that reproduces women’s marginalisation and is sustained by a masculinist ethos.

I also found that women from the radical Right actively negotiate their parties’ anti-feminist ideologies to make sense of their lives, based on their experience of gender, class, ethnicity and age, and how they intersect.

Younger, single, women who have benefitted from the progress brought about by Second Wave feminism are attached to the rights it won, and take them for granted. They hold liberal positions on issues of gender and sexuality, but regard sexism as a non-issue and consider feminism obsolete.

Conversely, older, mostly married women recognise, to some extent, the achievements of First Wave or even Second Wave women’s movements, while at the same time attacking feminists as libertines and men-haters. These women – based on their experiences as mothers and workers – are aware of the mechanisms through which men maintain their gendered privileges, and do not shy away from expressing their dissatisfaction with gender inequalities, including within their own organisations.