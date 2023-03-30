The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened.
Prigozhin even secured permission, through a little-known Treasure department called the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), to pay his London lawyers directly and fly them business class to St Petersburg to consult face-to-face.
Today, in a written statement to Parliament, Cartlidge outlined changes made as a result of that review. These will mean libel and similar cases will no longer be presumed eligible for licences granted to lawyers working for sanctioned individuals.
Cartlidge told Parliament that “OFSI will, in future, take a presumption that legal fees relating to defamation and similar cases will be rejected”.
The change, preventing sanctioned individuals from bringing defamation and similar cases in the UK, will also apply to a new ‘General Licence’. The licence has removed the need for lawyers working for sanctioned Russian and Belarussian individuals to seek permission for each new piece of work for an existing client.
This is welcome news, but individuals sanctioned by the UK should never have been granted licences to misuse our libel courts
Cartlidge also suggested that there would be a new policy to define when officials, or ministers, could take decisions on licences.
He said: “To strengthen the decision-making framework for specific licence applications in these and other cases, the government has further updated the delegation framework under which decisions are taken by OFSI rather than ministers.
“This framework will support and reinforce scrutiny of licensing decisions by making clear when it is appropriate for ministers to take these decisions personally, or where officials can take these decisions.”
Russian aggression is driving Ukrainians into poverty. But the war could also be an opportunity to reset the Ukrainian economy – if only people and politicians could agree how. The danger is that wartime ‘reforms’ could ease a permanent shift to a smaller state – with less regulation and protection for citizens. Our speakers will help you unpack these issues and explain why support for Ukrainian society is more important than ever.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.