Before I talk about the scandal around Yevgeny Prigozhin’s defamation case against Eliot Higgins, I want to lay out the steps a journalist has to go through before she writes about a Russian oligarch employing a mercenary army to loot the world.

First of all she has to decide to be a journalist, to consciously choose to do a job where there is an ever-more-limited supply of organisations able or willing to pay a decent amount for her time.

Secondly, she has to decide to investigate financial crime, perhaps the most moribund corner of this dying profession, instead of something more clickable.

Thirdly, she has to focus on investigating financial crime in the kind of countries readers don’t much care about – poor, remote ones where people speak different languages from us – instead of writing about Donald Trump. That’s before she does a stroke of work on this particular investigation.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

When the investigation begins we get to step four: she has to find people willing to talk to her, to expose the secrets of a man with his own army, who has exulted in the fact that his people murdered a supposed deserter with a sledgehammer.

Fifthly, she needs to find his financial documents, to prise them out of the world’s tax havens, to interpret them and to explain their secrets in plain language.

Sixthly, she needs to find an editor willing to publish the piece. Take a look at today’s papers: most editors aren’t.

Every single one of those steps is sufficiently large to deter any sensible person from taking it. No one can be blamed for looking at this serious of obstacles, and thinking: “Nah.” But, fortunately, there are some journalists out there who decide not to be sensible, and who choose their subjects not because they’re profitable, popular or easy, but because they’re important.

On to step seven: when she’s finished her investigation, but before she can publish a word, she needs to persuade her publication’s lawyers that not only can she back up everything she’s reported, but that the subject of her investigation won’t bring defamation proceedings anyway. To avoid ruinous legal proceedings, simply telling the truth isn’t enough: you can be as easily bankrupted by the expense of defending an accurate article as an inaccurate one.

And that brings us to step eight: can she persuade her editors to stake not just their own jobs but the careers of all of their colleagues on this one article? Or will they say, as one once said to me, this just isn’t a big enough deal for us to take the risk.

If you ever wonder why we hear so little about the wrongdoing of the oligarchs, this is the reason. Sensible people don’t take these risks. The deck isn’t merely stacked in the oligarchs’ favour: they’re being dealt an extra hand to play with, and a whole hill of chips. I’m not asking for sympathy, just explaining how it is. The fun, the camaraderie, the sense that we’re pushing back against entrenched injustice, they all make up for the downsides of writing about financial mega-crime for a living. But they don’t make it easy.

Here, though, is the significance of the revelations about Yevgeny Prigozhin’s case against Eliot Higgins, as revealed by openDemocracy, The Intercept and the FT. We journalists have become accustomed to being outgunned. We knew the game was unequal, but at least we knew the rules, what risks we were taking. But all along, the situation was worse than we knew; there was a whole separate series of steps to smooth the oligarch’s path on top of the ones put in place to impede the journalists seeking to reveal the secrets of their crimes.

We now know that everything Bellingcat reported about Prigozhin, and which Higgins tweeted about, was true. Prigozhin did run the Wagner Group, his mercenary army. And we know this because he has boasted about it: he has opened an office building in St Petersburg with Wagner written on it, and he has openly recruited for new mercenaries in Russian prisons.