Remembering the Holocaust must prompt us to challenge today’s human rights abuses

Last month, the independent Uyghur Tribunal found that the Chinese government’s “deliberate, systematic and concerted policy” of population reduction – through forcible sterilisation and forced abortions – amounted to a genocide against the Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim groups in China.

I was there, in Westminster’s Church Hall, as Geoffrey Nice read out the tribunal’s judgement.

I remember thinking to myself, ‘what if…?’ What if a similar tribunal had taken place 80 years ago, in 1941, as millions of Jews were rounded-up and marched to their death as part of the Nazi regime’s ‘final solution’ to eradicate Europe’s Jewish population. What if a ruling was passed then, pressuring governments to – in the words of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention – “use all means reasonably available to ensure the cessation of ongoing genocide, including conducting due diligence to ensure it is not assisting, aiding, abetting or otherwise allowing the continuation of genocide”.

While we will never know whether such a ruling would have made a difference then, we know it holds the promise of making a difference today, because of the framework that emerged from the horrors of the Holocaust. The first response was the Nuremberg Trials in 1946. Described as “the most significant tribute power has ever paid to reason”, the trials introduced the principles of crimes against humanity and genocide, developed respectively by Hersch Lauterpacht and Raphael Lemkin, lawyers from Polish-Jewish backgrounds. Under both principles, the rights of individuals and that of the group they belong to were placed centre-stage, holding individual perpetrators to account for their actions.

Tell Boris Johnson not to weaken political sleaze rules If enough of us speak up, we'll be able to protect honesty in public life. Sign the petition

The Holocaust also motivated the French-Jewish lawyer René Cassin, the namesake of the human rights organisation I run, to become involved in the slow but determined effort to turn the tide on inequality, intolerance and hate, and to assert a vision of a better world.

Cassin co-authored the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – the first global expression that “all members of the human family” had “inherent dignity” and “equal and inalienable rights”. This was to become a fundamental part of the international human rights framework. It was both an act of remembrance; a response to the horrors of the Second World War, and a practical expression of determination to ensure a new world order based on justice and peace.

The declaration itself was not a law. Instead, it was something perhaps more powerful – a clear statement of overarching principle. That human beings were more important than states; that each and every person murdered at Auschwitz mattered more than the Nazi regime; that never again would the world stand aside and allow governments to slaughter and oppress their own people. And it inspired the development of human rights laws, including the Genocide Convention quoted above.