How poverty and inequality power ISIS and anti-authoritarian protest alike

Donald Trump’s bizarre press conference announcing the killing of the ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was par for the course: yet another example of ‘making America great again’. Having declared ISIS defeated many months ago, Trump could now sell this death as the final achievement. The reaction across the world was rather different, with relief at the death alongside a widespread conviction that ISIS was anything but finished.

Taking a longer-term perspective than that acceptable in the Trump era, this caution makes sense. After 9/11 the Taliban was defeated and al-Qaida dispersed in a ten-week war, but Afghanistan remains riven with conflict and hardship, and the Taliban control much of it. In 2003 the Saddam Hussein regime in Iraq was felled in three weeks and within months George W. Bush had delivered his “Mission Accomplished” address aboard the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln – but in hindsight this only marked the start of a bitter five-year war.

That was appeared to ease by early 2009 and Barack Obama was able to withdraw most US troops from Iraq by 2011, which also saw the death of Osama bin Laden and the ousting of Muammar al-Gaddafi in Libya. Al-Qaida, though, reasserted itself in a new manifestation as ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and post-Gaddafi Libya descended into complex and deadly militia wars that affected the stability of much of northern Africa and the Sahel.

Even the ISIS defeat in Iraq in 2017 after a three-year US-led air war was not what it seemed. The caliphate had certainly gone, but ISIS went to ground in both Iraq and Syria while offshoots started forming mini-caliphates elsewhere, including parts of the Sahel and Afghanistan, as well as associating with other extreme Islamist factions across the Middle East, North Africa and parts of southern Asia

Moreover, as last week’s column described, the chaos that has followed Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds has meant that many detained ISIS paramilitaries are back in circulation.

It is not unreasonable to conclude that George W. Bush’s old ‘war on terror’ is still very much with us. But a broader analysis is now emerging: one that joins the likes of ISIS and al-Qaida into a much wider phenomenon taking in the outbreak of mass demonstrations in many countries, including Chile, Iraq, Lebanon, Hong Kong, Ecuador and many others, and extending to some of the populist movements in the US, western Europe and elsewhere.

Oxford Research Group explores this perspective in a new report published this week, ‘The Global Revolts from the Margins’. It starts from earlier work from 2006, ‘Global Responses to Global Threats: Sustainable Security for the 21st Century’. Written two years before the 2008 financial crash, that earlier report argued that the neoliberal economic model that had come in 25 years previously was failing, a likely consequence of this being rising anger, especially among younger people, that would lead to increasing unrest and outbreaks of violence – what might be termed revolts from the margins. From a security perspective, the 2006 report described one response to marginalisation and subsequent unrest that is often employed: