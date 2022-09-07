The UK may have a new prime minister, but on civil liberties, Liz Truss is likely to pick up where her predecessor left off. Next week, the so-called Bill of Rights – unveiled by the then-justice secretary Dominic Raab earlier this year – will be voted on by MPs.

The bill, which might be better termed the Rights Removal Bill, aims to give politicians a greater say in the way that the courts interpret human rights law. It promises to repeal the 1998 Human Rights Act, which made the European Convention on Human Rights enforceable under domestic law.

But as a wave of industrial action sweeps the country, it’s vital to recognise the specific threat this bill poses to workers’ rights.

It’s no secret that the Conservatives want to make it even harder than it is currently for people to defend their rights at work. Whether it is reviewing the rules around the 48-hour working week, introducing minimum service levels during industrial action, or raising the threshold for union members voting on strike action – to a level that Truss herself failed to reach in the Tory leadership race – a bonfire of workers’ rights looks imminent.

The Rights Removal Bill poses a particular danger, which is why trade unions are also taking a stand against it.

The bill would repeal the Human Rights Act, leaving us with a much weaker system of protection. It would put serious limits on the ability to pursue claims in the UK, for example by introducing a permission stage where an individual must show they have suffered “significant disadvantage” in order for cases to proceed. This means that in many cases, workers and unions would have to take their cases straight to the European Court of Human Rights, which upholds the ECHR.