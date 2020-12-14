Trumpism, an ideology for the extreme far-right globally

There have been four years of academic debate over whether Trump is a fascist leader. Experts agree that his career does not have all the characteristics, but that it has morphed into the pursuit of dangerous policies that are highly authoritarian, undemocratic and that promote violence.

Regardless of whether Trump is a fascist or a makeshift upstart, his presidency has combined pragmatism with creating ideology. Benito Mussolini wrote in 1933 that fascism “was not a child of a doctrine developed in advance in a very detailed way; it was born out of the need to act, and from the beginning it was in itself something more practical than theoretical”. The philosopher Enzo Traverso suggests that “in our days, politics no longer derives from ideology; instead, the latter is improvised, a posteriori, in search of legitimizing a policy”. Trump has not elaborated an ideology, but with his policies he has generated a paradigm, a far-right ideological frame of reference that, at the same time, is part of a global authoritarian trend in the discrediting of democracy and attack on inclusive societies.

Creating the social base

Given the lack of credibility of politicians in general and taking advantage of the fact that only 17% of US citizens have confidence in their government, Trump presented himself as the anti-politician. To rural and industrial workers who due to the internationalization of production and robotization carried out since the 1990s, had lost their jobs – he emerged as a saviour whose entrepreneurial skills and willingness to fight against state rules would retrieve their jobs for them.

On the other hand, he gained ground as an instrumental leader in a Republican Party that for decades had abandoned liberal conservatism in order to carry out an economic, political and cultural revolution of the extreme right. Now most Republican Congress members are apparently torn between conceding that Trump lost the election and pleasing the 72 million voters who believe he won. But perhaps this is a false dilemma, and what is happening is that the Republican Party is becoming part of a far-right social movement in the making.

For the business and financial sectors that promote less State, Trump promised the reduction of taxes and deregulation of environmental measures such as those against the exploitation of protected natural areas. He swore to the big beneficiaries of private healthcare that he would end President Barack Obama's health care reform.

In The fifth risk, Michael Lewis explains that during the Trump Administration millions of data that the State had on climate change, animal abuse or violent crimes have simply been eliminated. The beneficiaries are coal companies, large meat producers and arms dealers. At the same time, state institutions have been corroded and partially emptied of content, while dozens of progressive laws and measures have been reversed in fields as varied as the environment, education and the integration of different sexual identities.

Since the 1970s the far right and assorted ideologues have been promoting the need for a strong presidency to confront the progressive agenda in such fields as race, civil liberties and gender. To the sector of jurists ambitious to secure for the United States an almost monarchical authoritarian presidential system with a weak legislative power, Trump, with his popularity gained in various worlds of entertainment, has promised his support.

From the White House, he has advanced the destruction of the monopoly of the use of force by the democratic State by encouraging the actions of far-right groups, pro-Nazis, militias and paramilitary groups, while refusing to make urgent reforms to combat police brutality against African American citizens. He reassured the powerful National Rifle Association that he would obstruct any measure taken by Congress against the possession of weapons of war by civilians. And if chaos is required, these militias are his armed vanguard to be deployed at any given moment.

With the support of God

He has also given assurances to right-wing nationalist evangelicals that he would embrace their agenda. Despite presenting themselves as confessional movements, these promote strong presidentialism as well as a hyper-conservative revolution against the legal recognition of homosexual marriage, the diversity of gender identities, or the right to abortion and against the Supreme Court having jurisdiction in disputes regarding labor rights. Likewise, they oppose the equality of women and claim male dominance in the private and public sphere.

Several evangelical pastors believe that Trump became president thanks to "the hand of God." Evangelical leaders, explains researcher Katherine Stewart, "have declared a new holy war against ethnically and religiously diverse democracy" both in the United States and globally. Trump has also appointed two hyper-conservative justices to the powerful Supreme Court and more than a hundred conservative judges in various states as well, to hinder the more progressive measures that the Joe Biden government may want to adopt.

The social fracture present in American society has been thoroughly exploited by Trump and his ideologues. First, on the racial question in two regards. On the one hand, the lack of recognition by much of the white population that slavery and African Americans are a constitutive part of the history of the United States. On the other, the growing demographic weight of citizens of Latin American origin.

The Trump Administration has been openly racist in responding to the mobilizations of African Americans (and the whites who support them) and strongly opposed to immigration, with measures such as separating immigrant parents from their children, expelling descendants of immigrants born in the United States, and prohibiting the entry of Muslim citizens.

The legacy

Thus, Trump leaves several dangerous legacies for democracy behind him in the United States and the rest of the world.