Is China taking climate change more seriously than the West?

According to my contact, this change hasn’t just been driven from the bottom up – but is also thanks to President Xi himself. “This will be this government’s heritage for the country. Xi has a very strong commitment. Even a few years ago, they were still saying Western countries want to put pressure on China.” But Xi Jinping, who has been president since 2013, “wants China to be the leader in the world”, she says.

Speaking from an office in Shanghai, she says that many of the environmental organisations she talks to have been surprised to see the Chinese government completely adopt their plans. Most climate experts in China expect that the country will meet its targets, as long as the government remains committed.

There is some justification for their confidence. As my colleague Laurie Macfarlane pointed out last year, China has spent more on greening its economy in recent years than the EU and US combined. Also, “out of the 425,000 electric buses that exist worldwide today, 421,000 are in China – the US accounts for a mere 300.”

Authoritarian capitalism

We need to see all of this in a broader context. As Laurie reported, the start of the COVID outbreak brought with it “the single largest change in capital markets in anybody’s lifetime”, as Western investors “piled into Chinese government bonds on an unprecedented scale”.

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese government and civil society sent PPE to countries in Europe and in the Global South. In 1985, 70% of people in China lived in absolute poverty. Today, it’s 0.6%.

The country’s distinct form of authoritarian capitalism means that, when the government puts its mind to something, it tends to achieve it. Perhaps the biggest lever it has for this is the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), which reports directly to China’s state council and, as Laurie put it, “owns and controls the firms that oversee the commanding industrial heights of the Chinese economy”.

To put some numbers on it, “The companies under [SASAC] control have combined assets of $26tn and revenue of more than $3.6tn – more than the GDP of the United Kingdom – making it the largest economic entity in the world.”

In January this year, SASAC said that an array of its companies had “announced their timeline for achieving corporate carbon neutrality and increasing their clean energy installed power capacity to contribute to the national goal, which analysts said was in line with the government's pledge to make the country carbon neutral by 2060.”