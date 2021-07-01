Let’s talk less about UEFA – and more about Hungary’s new anti-LGBT law

UEFA’s decision to block the illumination of the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours during Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary brought homophobic laws and policies into the spotlight – for a few days at least. As a symbolic gesture of solidarity, the rainbow-festooned response was heartening.

Yet as the sound and fury subside – along with more than a pinch of commercial and political opportunism – discrimination against LGBTQI+ people continues to be a year-round reality for millions around the world.

Laws like those in Hungary and Russia that serve as a tool for outright discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation are sadly not uncommon. There are currently 67 UN Member States who criminalise consensual same-sex conduct.

Discriminatory laws grant public officials – notably those in law enforcement – enormous discretionary power in their interactions with LGBTQI+ people. This is not only a problem in its own right, but creates a permissive environment for other abuses of power, such as corruption. There is solid evidence that police officers in certain countries frequently exploit this power to target LGBTQI+ people for extortion.

Take the example of Russia, where a discriminatory legal framework – exemplified by the notorious ‘anti-propaganda’ law – sets the tone for officials’ treatment of the LGBT community. This is a relationship characterised by human rights abuses, as the case of Fedor*, a young gay man from the south Russian city of Krasnodar, indicates.

Fedor made a match on the popular dating app, Hornet. When he arrived for the date, Fedor says he found several police officers lying in wait, who dragged him to the police station, beat him and threatened him with trumped-up criminal charges, alleging that his date was still a minor. They then escorted him to a cash machine and forced him to hand over a bribe of around $2,250 in exchange for release.