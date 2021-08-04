With LGBTQ+ rights in the spotlight, Hungary prepares for a political showdown

Politics and sport are an increasingly potent mix – and nowhere more so than in Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, where Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel made a stand for LGBTQ+ rights last weekend.

In Hungary to compete at the Grand Prix event they have dominated for the past decade, the British and German pair spoke out against the upcoming referendum on Orbán’s so-called ‘child protection law’, an anti-paedophilia bill that was later augmented to prohibit the showing of “any content portraying or promoting sex reassignment or homosexuality” to under-18s.

Hamilton called the referendum “unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding [sic]” in an Instagram post on Thursday. Vettel, who sported a ‘Same Love’ rainbow shirt as the Hungarian national anthem played, said: “I find it embarrassing for a country that is in the European Union having to vote or having some laws like this.” Many F1 pit crew also wore rainbow wristbands to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

The booing that punctuated Hamilton’s post-race interview was purely sports-related: in fact, Hungarians increasingly share his views on LGBTQ+ issues. An Ipsos poll conducted in April and May found that 59% of Hungarians believe that gay couples should have the same adoption rights as heterosexual couples – a figure that was only 42% as recently as 2013.

With a general election due in April, Orbán’s decision to double down and hold a referendum on the child protection law is a risky gambit at home and abroad. European Commission (EC) President Ursula Von der Leyen described the law as “shameful” and the EC has also for the first time invoked against Hungary an infringement procedure citing Article 2 of the Treaty of the EU, which defines the bloc’s common values.

High-profile politicians from Orbán’s ruling Fidesz party were quick to respond to Hamilton’s comments: Hungary’s justice minister, Judit Varga, said he should stick to driving and expressed regret that Hamilton had “joined the camp of international fake news producers by attacking our child protection law”. Tamás Deutsch, an MEP and founding member of Fidesz, tweeted: “Lewis Hamilton has seven world championships, a knighthood, a rainbow opinion, but no child. That’s it.”

Back to the old days

None of this was what the then-boss of Formula One Bernie Ecclestone had in mind in 1986, when he realised a long-held dream of taking the event beyond the Iron Curtain. At that time Hungary was generally viewed as the most liberal of the Warsaw Pact countries, and when 200,000 fans from all over the region turned out for Hungary’s first Formula One in August 1986 – hot on the heels of Queen’s epochal concert in Budapest two weeks earlier – the Eastern Bloc’s opening up to the West started to reach critical mass.

The liberalisation of socialist Hungary began in the wake of the 1956 Uprising against the Soviets. While Hungary’s brutal post-war leader, Matyás Rákosi, had warned “Whoever is not with us is against us,” János Kádar – who took power after the revolution was crushed – flipped this to “Whoever is not against us is with us,” in 1961. In the same year, Hungary decriminalised homosexuality for people aged over 20. This was lowered to 18 in 1978 but would only reach parity with Hungary’s age of consent for heterosexuals of 14, in 2002.

Homosexuality was largely taboo during Kádar’s ‘goulash communism’ era. “People felt that they are somehow different, but didn’t have a word for it,” Hungarian journalist and LGBTQ+ activist Ádám András Kanicsár said. “Sometimes they had to dig out an encyclopaedia, where they found the word ‘homosexual’ and finally realised … there are other people like me in the world.”