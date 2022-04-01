On 15 March, in the midst of Hungary’s election campaign, Budapest got a new museum. The Money Museum – the brainchild of Hungarian national bank governor György Matolcsy, known for his unorthodox economic policies – promises to take visitors on “a carefully constructed experience journey around the world of money”, at its new location in the basement of a central bank building.

For Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, who is seeking his fourth consecutive term in office at the national elections on Sunday, the unveiling of an emblematic building has often played a key part in his campaigns.

In 2002, when Orbán was still a vehement critic of Russia, it was the Terror House, which mainly documents Soviet crimes against Hungarians after the Second World War. In 2014, it was the newly renovated Várkert Bazár, which Orbán opened to media fanfare as his campaign reached its climax, only for it to close for more work the day after the election.

The Money Museum’s opening ceremony – accompanied by a new 100-forint coin engraved with pictures of the building – was more low-key, however, perhaps due to the Hungarian currency having slumped to historic lows against both the euro and dollar the previous week, and way beyond its regional peers. “Freedom, independence and self-sufficiency are connected by the golden thread of wealth,” Matolcsy told guests at the event.

As political scientist András Bíró-Nagy of Budapest-based think tank Policy Solutions noted this week, issues related to democracy and the rule of law are not the main priorities for voters in Hungary. “The issues for Hungarians are the increasing cost of living, low salaries, the state of health care and low pensions – so you can really see that Hungarians are really really concerned about their economic situation,” he said, citing a number of surveys.