20 years since 9/11: Is this the end of the ‘War on Terror’?

This year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. So what is the legacy of the global War on Terror, and what does the future hold for the Biden administration?

Join us for a free live discussion on Thursday 9 September at 5pm UK time / 12 pm EDT as we discuss this topic with expert panelists who have been on the ground in Iraq and Afghanistan and reported on the domestic rise of Islamophobia.

9 September 2021, 12.00am

Hear from:

Paul Rogers Emeritus professor of peace studies at Bradford University
Kathy Kelly Three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominated anti-war activist, founding member of Voices for Creative Nonviolence and co-coordinator of the Ban Killer Drones campaign
Rozina Ali Contributing writer at New York Times Magazine and a fellow at Type Media Center. Her writing covers the War on Terror, Islamophobia, and the Middle East and South Asia. She is currently working on a book about the history of Islamophobia in the United States
Chair, Aaron White North America economics editor at openDemocracy

