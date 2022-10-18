MPs and transparency campaigners have urged the prime minister to explain her husband’s links to an elite property fixer after discrepancies emerged in her official transparency records.

The revelations come as Liz Truss battles to remain in power after just 38 days in the job, having scrapped the tax policies that defined her leadership campaign and fired her chancellor and close ally Kwasi Kwarteng.

Truss, who in her ministerial career has formally declared almost no financial or familial interests, said in a submission to the List of Ministers’ interests that her husband Hugh O’Leary worked at a company called Arrakis Investments Limited – yet documents filed with Companies House say the firm at the time had no employees other than its one director.

Under the ministerial code, British cabinet members have to declare any possible conflict of interest, including those linked to the work of family members.

Truss first disclosed her husband’s work in 2017, while she was chief secretary to the Treasury. But the company’s own accounts from that year list only one person on the payroll: its director, Jonathan Raymond.

Little is known about Arrakis Investments, which has no website and shares its name with the fictional desert planet featured in the sci-fi novel Dune. But what is known is that Raymond, its director, is the godson and former personal assistant of one of Britain’s most well-known property tycoons, Jack Dellal.

Every year since, the same statement has appeared on the register: “Ms Truss’ husband is employed by Arrakis Investments Ltd.” Yet every year, Arrakis Investments has listed only one worker in Companies House documents – its own director.

Contacted multiple times, Number 10 did not deny the discrepancy but was not able to provide an explanation.

Due to Truss’ failure to appoint an independent ethics minister after the resignation of Lord Geidt, there has not been an update to the List of Ministers’ Interests since May.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accused Truss of “allowing Tory sleaze to fester on her watch” and said Labour would set up an Independent Ethics and Integrity Commission “to clean up politics and restore standards in public life”.

“The prime minister has serious questions to answer about these troubling inconsistencies in her own transparency returns,” Rayner told openDemocracy. “She must urgently appoint an independent ethics adviser to investigate apparent breaches of the rules and get to the bottom of this murky business.”

Labour MP Clive Lewis added: “There is a clear trend of democratic erosion in the UK, with opacity increasingly favoured over transparency, and already weak checks and balances on political power being disregarded.

“The prime minister should hold themselves to the highest standards of transparency. Yet the discrepancies in Liz Truss’ records about her husband’s job – even if a bureaucratic oversight or mistake – reflects a broader culture of secrecy and a disregard for democratic norms like accountability. That is now the rule of how the UK government is run, and not the exception to it.”