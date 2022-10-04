When Britain's new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng stood up on stage at the Conservative Party conference yesterday, he was a lonely figure.

Only a few days earlier, his French counterpart had announced a budget that included significant spending boosts for the ministries of labour, health, ecological transition and education.

Meanwhile, Germany’s federal government is “investing in the future”, pouring billions of euros into “climate protection, digitalisation, education and research as well as the infrastructure required.” Over the summer, in a bid to get the economy back on track after the pandemic, Germany’s state-owned rail company slashed the price of rail fares – offering unlimited local and regional journeys for just nine euros a month.

In Spain, everyone turning 18 this year is being given €400 to spend on books, concerts, theatre tickets or other cultural activities to give the arts a post-pandemic boost, while train travel on large chunks of the national railway network is currently free.

Looking further afield, in the US the Inflation Reduction Act will pump hundreds of billions of government money into low-carbon transition and healthcare, including slashing the cost of prescriptions and cancelling $10,000 of student loans for millions of graduates. This is part of an attempt to, as the White House christened the proposals from which the legislation was born, ‘build back better’ – with president Joe Biden telling Congress, “trickle-down economics has never worked. It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom and the middle out”.

In Brazil, the day before Kwarteng gave his speech, the left-wing former president, Lula De Silva, who ran on promises to scrap the government’s spending cap and invest in infrastructure, nudged ahead of far-Right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of the country’s presidential election, the most significant vote of 2022. While Lula isn’t yet over the line, he is the clear favourite.

Across the Western world, state-led investment is back. Limping out of a pandemic and into a European war, looking ahead to increasing climate chaos and back at a decade of stagnant wages and soaring billionaire wealth, most governments, most citizens, can see that a 40-year experiment with radically free markets was a disaster. Most can see the need to pull together, that collective action is required to navigate the current omnicrisis.

But in Britain, we’ve got a return to tax cuts for the rich and austerity for the rest. Rather than putting money into the pockets of ordinary people, Kwarteng is cutting corporation tax by £19bn, promoting a free-for-all on bankers’ bonuses and launching what Gordon Brown has called a “tax avoiders’ charter”, slashing tax for employees who are able to declare themselves self-employed.

Two decades ago, Kwarteng’s ideas were wrong, but they were at least in vogue. Now, Brexit Britain stands alone.