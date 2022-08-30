A London estate agent has come under fire for encouraging landlords to “take advantage” of soaring rents in a “grotesque” email sent as many face poverty over rising housing costs.

Politicians and housing groups have condemned David Astburys estate agent, which has two branches in north London, for sending a newsletter titled “Rents hit record highs, find out how to take advantage”, which urged landlords to get a “high return on their investment”.

Private rents in the UK have risen by their highest annual rate on record, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics, leading housing economists to warn that renters may be pushed into poverty and homelessness as a result.

David Astburys’s email, which was sent on Monday, has sparked renewed demands for the UK government to regulate the housing market to prevent estate agents and landlords from continuing to exploit tenants.

“Callous marketing communications from estate agents are grotesque but we’ll keep seeing them as long as politicians fail to take the steps we need to meet housing demand and bring rents down to affordable levels,” Dan Wilson Craw, deputy director of Generation Rent told openDemocracy.

In the email, Khan Cohen, the lettings director in David Astburys’ Islington office, advised landlords to “expand their portfolio” as a lack of rental stock forces tenants into stressful bidding wars – with reports of people offering hundreds over the asking price.

“We continue to see a strong demand from those returning to London and a continued lack of stock in lettings has meant fierce competition between tenants,” Cohen said. “If you are a landlord considering expanding your portfolio, now is the perfect time.”