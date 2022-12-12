The employees mentioned in this piece have been created from the testimonies of multiple people openDemocracy spoke with at Manston, to protect their identities.

It’s a cold night and we’re standing with our backs to the diagonal rain, hands plunged deep in pockets. We’re in the car park of a museum of war relics and memorabilia, on a disused airfield just outside Ramsgate, Kent. Across the road is the Manston ‘short-term holding facility’ for asylum seekers.

It’s 7pm and the security shift has just changed. Omar* has finished a 12-hour shift, one of six he’ll do this week. He usually lives in Birmingham, but has had to relocate to be nearer to work. He’ll be back again at 7am.

Last week, Omar was one of 400 security staff on shift. Now, there are only 50. Workers come from as far away as Glasgow, Coventry and Bristol. Home Office-contracted security agencies on site attract employees with promises of long hours. But zero-hour contracts mean shifts can be cut at a day’s notice: 80 hours of work one week can be followed by none the next.

In late November, the Home Office came under increasing pressure over the conditions at Manston, with reports emerging of daily protests by detainees. The people being held at the centre were rapidly relocated across the country – to hotels, temporary accommodation or, sometimes, just to coach stations. Security became an unwanted expense. Shifts were cancelled overnight.

A week later, when the weather over the Channel improved, migrant crossings from France resumed and detainees appeared at Manston again. Security staff were called back to work. Edvin* was one of them. Originally from Albania, he had driven nearly 200 miles from Bristol with his guard dog. He spoke to us while kneeling over a simmering broth in the back of his van.

“Last night was my first shift. I had one hour of sleep after my last job, before they sent me here. Today I tried to sleep, but [the security agency] called me into work the day after a night shift.” The absurdity of this kind of employment is not lost on Edvin, but he has children to look after.

“I’ll work every night for the next month, then hopefully I’ll get a week off to go see my family.”