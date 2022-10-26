Volunteers renovated the farmhouse, making space for a music studio, a radio station, a bar and restaurant, and a social action hub for organisers and charities. They say their labour was valued at £110,000 by an independent quantity surveyor.

Glenn Jenkins, one of the founders of MFO, said: “We’ve put all that together and created from the bottom up, jobs, social enterprise, entertainment – all the things which exclude people by cost.

“We’re about providing from below. Marsh House is one of the latest examples of us doing that.”

MFO signed a 25-year lease in 2017, after what they say was an assurance by the council that they could continue to earn their keep by doing work on the building. A rent review was due in October 2019 after further renovation works were done.

But Jenkins says the council instead simply began charging commercial rent in 2020, rather than carrying out the previously agreed review. MFO says it can’t afford that without abandoning vital restoration works at the “very old and very expensive to run” house, and as a result has not paid.

The council, however, says its recollection of events is “substantially different” from that of MFO, and accuses the group of misleading the public. If the rent arrears are not either settled or cancelled, Luton Council could repossess Marsh House and evict MFO and its sub-tenants.