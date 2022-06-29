NHS privatisation was connected to more than 500 deaths from treatable diseases in England over five years, “devastating” new research by Oxford University has concluded.

The study, funded by the Wellcome Trust and published in The Lancet journal today, is billed as the first full assessment of NHS privatisation in the wake of Andrew Lansley’s 2012 Health and Social Care Act, which encouraged more outsourcing.

The researchers looked at data from April 2013 to February 2020 for two measures – the proportion of spending on private-sector providers by NHS clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) across England, and the rate of ‘treatable mortality’ in each area, meaning deaths considered avoidable with effective healthcare.

The study found that, on average, every additional 1% of annual CCG budgets that went on outsourcing was associated with a rise in treatable mortality of 0.38% (0.29 deaths per 100,000 population) the following year. The researchers allowed a year’s lag time for any outsourcing to have an impact on health outcomes.

Based on changes in outsourcing spend and treatable deaths for each CCG, the researchers say 557 additional deaths during the years 2014 to 2018 might be attributed to changes in outsourcing.

Whilst the relationship is statistically significant – meaning it is not likely to be down to chance – the researchers said the findings are not evidence of a causal relationship between outsourcing and mortality rates, meaning other factors may also be involved. They adjusted the data for changes to population, demographics and poverty levels.

It is not known if particular types of outsourced provision have a specific impact on treatable mortality.

Dr Aaron Reeves of Oxford University, who co-authored the study, said: “These results clearly have implications for the NHS privatisation debate, suggesting that increased outsourcing to the private sector could lead to a decline in the quality of care provided to patients.

“While more research is needed to determine the precise causes of the declining quality of healthcare in England, our findings suggest that further increases in NHS privatisation would be a mistake.”