The number of people forced to claim hardship payments to cope with Universal Credit sanctions has rocketed as the cost of living crisis deepens, openDemocracy can reveal.

Benefit claimants can be sanctioned – which means their Universal Credit (UC) payments are reduced – for missing job centre appointments or not meeting the job-hunting demands set out by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

These sanctions are increasingly leaving people unable to afford rent, heating, food or hygiene needs, forcing many to apply for a discretionary hardship payment from the DWP.

A total of 74,200 hardship payments were made in the first five months of 2022, compared to 40,400 in the first five months of 2019 – an increase of more than 80%.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

In May of this year alone, 17,500 people received new hardship payments – up from 12,100 in February.

The highest number of hardship payments made in any month in 2019 was 9,400.

The shocking figures exposed by openDemocracy have led to demands for the government to “urgently reconsider the cruel sanctions policy”.

The news comes days after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced measures that could see 120,000 more people on UC threatened with having their benefits reduced unless they take steps to seek more work.

Kwarteng announced the plans in his mini-budget last week, in which he also scrapped the 45% income tax rate for those earning more than £150,000. The plans have come under fire for benefiting only the richest in society.

More sanctions, more hardship payments

Hardship payments have exploded in recent months in response to soaring numbers of UC sanctions, after the DWP reimposed conditions on benefit claimants that were suspended during COVID lockdowns and introduced new schemes such as Way to Work, which have also tightened the rules for unemployed claimants.

The number of sanctions per month rose from around 1,000 in spring 2021 to more than 58,500 this March, before slipping back in April.

Sanctions, which can last anything from a week up to six months in rare cases, affected 6% of UC claimants subject to conditionality in April this year – twice the rate seen before the pandemic.