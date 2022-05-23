Almost 90,000 people in England have fallen behind on costly care payments as the cost of living crisis deepens, and hundreds now face action from aggressive debt recovery agencies, openDemocracy can reveal.

Of the 87,421 adult social care users known to have missed at least one payment, 60,248 have been issued with a reminder or a warning notice.

This latter figure equates to a quarter of all chargeable adult social care users, which includes those who are elderly or have a disability, across the 78 English councils that responded to openDemocracy’s Freedom of Information request.

The real figure is likely to be even higher, as 73 councils with responsibility for adult care either failed to respond or did not respond in full.

Twenty of the councils that responded to the FOI request have referred a total of 632 current adult care users to debt collection agencies.

A further 59 councils have launched court proceedings to recover care debt on 830 occasions over the past three years, though not all were against living care users. Some would have been against the estates of deceased clients, for example.