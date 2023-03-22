More than a fifth of Tory MPs have increased the amount they charge taxpayers for rent while their party inflicted a real-terms cut in housing benefits on the UK’s poorest tenants, openDemocracy can reveal.

MPs representing constituencies outside London are entitled to expense some or all of the rental costs of a second home. Some 69 Conservative MPs have not moved house but are claiming more for rent than they did three years ago, according to figures obtained from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

Several MPs confirmed to openDemocracy that their increased claims are due to their landlords charging them more – despite housing benefit claimants across the UK having to shoulder similar increases themselves.

The government has not increased the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) – which is used to determine the amount of housing benefit paid to the poorest tenants in private rental accommodation – since April 2020. This three-year freeze amounts to a real-terms cut as private rents in the UK soared to record highs last year, rising by more than 20% in some areas.

Nearly 60% of housing benefit claimants in private accommodation have been left with a shortfall in their rent, according to the government’s own data.

Until 2011, LHA was capped at the average private sector rent for the relevant property size in the area. So, a private tenant in a one-bed flat would have their housing benefit capped at the 50th percentile of local rents for one-bed homes. If their rent cost more, they would make up the difference themselves.

But the Tory-led coalition government reduced the cap from the 50th percentile to the 30th percentile – leaving tenants paying average local rents with a shortfall.

Subsequent below-inflation benefit rises, followed by a lengthy benefits freeze, led the value of LHA to plummet significantly. This, combined with rapid rent inflation, meant that in some parts of the country, few properties were affordable with housing benefits.

The government boosted LHA in response to the pandemic in April 2020, restoring its link to the 30th percentile of local rents – but the freeze since means it has been cut in value again.

Meanwhile, dozens of Tory MPs, who have a base salary of £84,144, have increased the amount of rent they claim on expenses each month – with some doing so more than once.